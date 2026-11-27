Bournemouth manager Marco Rose urges his squad to sustain their historic 10-match winning streak. The team sits fifth in the Premier League and leads the Europa League after recent successes.

Bournemouth manager Marco Rose has issued a direct challenge to his squad to preserve the exceptional momentum that has defined their recent performances. The team has established a new club record by securing 10 successive victories across all competitions. This remarkable run has propelled the club to fifth place in the Premier League table and positioned them at the top of the Europa League standings.

Historic Winning Run and League Positions

The current streak marks a significant milestone in the club's history, making Bournemouth the seventh Premier League club since the year 2000 to win 10 consecutive games in all competitions. A victory in their upcoming match against Fulham would further cement their legacy, as only Manchester City and Arsenal have achieved longer winning runs during the Premier League era. Additionally, the team recently secured a historic achievement in European competition by becoming the first English club to win their first five European games.

Also read Hawker Mohamad Noh Rahmat Reopens Stall After Wife Rose's Death

Rose's Response to Success and Resilience

Marco Rose has praised the mental fortitude of his players, noting that even when facing setbacks, the squad possesses the strength to recover and continue their winning trajectory. He emphasized that the team feels confident but refuses to take their achievements for granted. The manager stressed that maintaining high standards requires continuous hard work in every area of play to avoid difficulties in any competition.

Transition From Andoni Iraola's Era

Marco Rose's current success comes after a challenging initial period following his appointment as the successor to Andoni Iraola. Despite the difficult start to life at the club, the German manager has masterminded an astonishing turnaround in form. This rapid improvement has not only stabilized the team but has also elevated their status among the top contenders in domestic and European tournaments.

Advertisement

Recent Victory Against Celta Vigo

The team demonstrated significant grit and determination in their recent European fixture, battling back from a goal deficit and playing with only ten men on the pitch. This resilience was displayed during the away victory at Celta Vigo in north west Spain on Thursday. The ability to secure such a crucial result under adverse conditions highlights the team's growing maturity and competitive edge in high-pressure environments.

Upcoming Schedule and Future Outlook

Bournemouth faces a critical test in the Premier League as they prepare to travel to play against Fulham away on Sunday. The outcome of this match will be pivotal in determining whether the club can extend their record-breaking winning streak further. The manager remains focused on maintaining the current mindset and work ethic, ensuring that the team remains disciplined and ready for the challenges ahead in both domestic and European competitions.