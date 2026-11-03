Mother says son, 11, got concussion after Halloween party punching, phone attack

An 11-year-old boy was allegedly punched about 20 times and hit with a phone at a Halloween party, leaving him with a concussion and bruised nose. His mother has filed a police report and says he has missed school.

An 11-year-old boy who attended a Halloween party was allegedly punched in the face about 20 times by another child and hit on both sides of his head with a phone, leaving him with a concussion and a bruised nose.

The child's mother, Calista, who goes by wanderwithcali on Instagram, posted a video about the incident on Monday, Nov 2. She narrated how her son had been physically assaulted by a boy believed to be around the same age. Calista said her son had been invited to a Halloween party by one of his schoolmates. The party took place at around 7.30pm on Oct 31.

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As she was caring for her infant at home, she booked a taxi for her son and sent him there alone. She explained that he had been to many parties on his own, and at the time this felt like a completely normal parenting decision.

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Mother recounts son's alleged assault

However, she was later alerted to the alleged beatings when her son returned home three and a half hours later. He told her, Mummy, something bad happened at the party. Calista's son then recounted how the boy had allegedly punched him in the face repeatedly, estimating that it happened about 20 times. According to him, the boy then used a phone to hit both sides of his head.

Nothing was done to provoke this action, she said. Speaking to AsiaOne, Calista said the boy was a former neighbour of the Halloween party's host family. She said other children at the party highlighted how the boy seemed to be a sore loser with anger issues. There were also adult eyewitnesses present who confirmed that her son had done nothing to provoke the attack.

Son diagnosed with concussion

The boy was not invited to the party but was there for dinner as his mother was unavailable to look after him. In a follow-up video posted a day ago, Calista updated that her son was confirmed to have suffered a concussion following his review at KK Women's and Children's Hospital. She told AsiaOne that her son is still feeling dizzy and light-headed, and that he has since been unable to attend school due to follow-up appointments at the hospital.

He also suffered a bruised nose as a result of the alleged attack. Basically Halloween night concluded with the police at my house, paramedics assessing my son and my son being taken to the hospital in an ambulance, Calista said. She made a police report immediately after the incident. In response to Stomp's queries, the police confirmed that a report was lodged and investigations are ongoing.

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Calista told AsiaOne that her son did not retaliate. She said the other child was smaller in size, and she does not encourage her children to respond to conflict with violence. We teach them to behave responsibly, but the consequence of that is receiving a concussion and the assailant getting away with no consequences or punishment, she said.

Mother questions teaching non-violence

She questioned whether teaching children to behave responsibly could put them at a disadvantage, saying they might end up getting hurt while the other party gets away with hurting them just because it is another kid. In her Instagram post, she stressed that a child's response to an assault does not determine its severity. If a child freezes during an assault, it doesn't make the attack less serious, she said.

If he did not fight back, it definitely does not make him weak. And if he managed to come home before breaking down, it does not mean that he is okay. Calista also noted that the attack was so sudden that her son froze. Following the incident, the host family informed Calista that they have taken action to ensure the boy is not allowed back into the family's home, citing their shock at his violent behaviour.

Family reconsidering party attendance

Calista mentioned that moving forward, she has become more wary about the presence of other children or people her own children may not be familiar with. She said the incident has prompted her to even reconsider letting her children attend parties on their own anymore.