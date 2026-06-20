Brazil clinches Group C win over Haiti with Matheus Cunha's brace

Brazil dominated a Group C fixture at the Philadelphia Stadium on June 19, 2026, as Matheus Cunha netted two goals in a 3‑0 triumph over Haiti, marking the team's first win since 1974.

On the sunny afternoon of June 19, 2026, the Philadelphia Stadium was filled with anticipation as Brazil took on Haiti in a 2026 FIFA World Cup Group C encounter.

The five‑time champions entered the match without the exuberance of a defense‑heavily stacked lineup, choosing instead to rely on a fluid attack that would lead them to a 3‑0 victory and a comfortable lead over group rivals. The match proved to be a showcase of Brazilian flair and tactical precision, as the side secured all three points on a night that reaffirmed their status as a footballing powerhouse.

Early in the first half, Brazilian midfielder Vinicius Junior set the tone by cutting in from deep to fire a powerful long‑range strike past Haitian goalkeeper Johny Placide, giving the hosts a 1‑0 advantage. The goal was followed by a six‑second lull while the coaches assessed the opposition.

Within the next fifteen minutes, Matheus Cunha performed a crucial feed from the left to seize the ball, forcing a collision with the keeper that allowed him to score a second goal from a well‑timed diagonal run. The pair of head‑liners-Vinicius and the new centre‑forward Matheus-demonstrated a cohesive partnership that culminated in a 2‑0 lead six minutes before the interval.

The early bolstered confidence did not leave the Haitian defense unburdened; they tried to stoke frustration by forcing stoppages and chaotic pressure on the back line. However, the Brazilian squad largely resisted, with Raphinha standing out as an attacking threat until a sudden leg injury forced him to exit the game in the 40th minute. Upon his withdrawal, the energy level among the Brazilians dipped for a moment, but the coaching staff brought on its tactical reserve to maintain aggression.

In the second half, Vinicius Junior again found the net from a cross, his strike brushing the frame before landing in the net. The goal gave Brazil a 3‑0 win and sealed top spot in the group until all other matches were finished. The match was a symbolic moment for Brazil, which had not yet appeared in a World Cup since 1974. By leveraging a balanced attack, disciplined block, and sharp individual performances, they displayed their growth.

The win will keep the Brazilians four points above the Atlas Lions, and the victory underpins the confidence of manager Carlo Ancelotti to face further challenges. The optimism from the crowd, predominantly red‑and‑blue‑clad supporters, reflected the nation's credibility in hosting the ticker‑tape of the tournament. The win also helped set the narrative for the upcoming fixtures, as rivals will watch Brazil's line‑up next.





ChannelNewsAsia / 🏆 6. in SG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Brazil Matheus Cunha World Cup Haiti Carlo Ancelotti

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Switzerland Crush Ten-Man Bosnia With Late Blitz to Lead World Cup Group BSwitzerland surged to a 4-1 victory over Bosnia and Herzegovina after a red card in the 80th minute, with substitute Johan Manzambi scoring twice to propel his team to the top of Group B.

Read more »

Mexico Secures Group A Title with 1-0 Win over South KoreaLuis Romo's late strike gave Mexico a 1-0 victory against South Korea in the World Cup Group A match, ensuring the co-hosts finish top of their group and earn home advantage in the round of 32.

Read more »

Morocco Stun Scotland with Early Goal to Take Control of World Cup Group CMorocco secured a 1-0 victory over Scotland in their 2026 FIFA World Cup Group C match, with Ismael Saibari scoring after just 71 seconds. Despite the narrow scoreline, Morocco dominated possession and outmuscled Scotland throughout the game. The win puts Morocco top of the group with four points, while Scotland has three points. Morocco's 601 passes set a record for an African team in a World Cup match since 1966. Saibari became only the second African player to score in his first two World Cup appearances.

Read more »

Brazil Eliminates Haiti from World Cup with 3-0 VictoryBrazil's Vinicius Junior scored and assisted on one of Matheus Cunha's two goals as five-time champion Brazil eliminated Haiti from the World Cup with a 3-0 victory.

Read more »