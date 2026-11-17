Brazil defeated Singapore 7-0 in the Mizuho Blue Challenge at the National Stadium, with Vinicius Junior scoring a hat-trick inside 21 minutes. Singapore were denied a penalty after VAR review and a pitch invader briefly interrupted play.

Brazil defeated Singapore 7-0 on Tuesday, Nov 17, at the National Stadium in the final match of the inaugural Mizuho Blue Challenge. The five-time World Cup champions, ranked sixth in the world, were 143 places above the Lions.

Real Madrid forward Vinicius Junior scored a hat-trick in the opening 21 minutes. The tournament also featured Paraguay and Japan. Singapore had lost 4-1 to Paraguay on Friday, while Japan beat Brazil 3-2 in a heated match-up filled with refereeing controversies on Saturday. Brazil's head coach Carlo Ancelotti and captain Raphinha watched from the stands after being sent off against Japan.

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Brazil Take Command Against Singapore

Singapore captain Hariss Harun led the Lions, who named an unchanged starting XI from their previous match. Brazil fielded a strong side including Vinicius Junior, teenage sensation Endrick, Arsenal duo Gabriel Magalhaes and Bruno Guimaraes, Chelsea winger Estevao, Aston Villa midfielder Joao Gomes, and Bournemouth winger Rayan. Brazil were facing their lowest-ranked opponents in 28 years, since beating 185th-ranked Andorra 3-0 in 1998. The opener came in the ninth minute when Hariss misplaced a pass that found Guimaraes.

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The Arsenal man played through to Vinicius, who beat Hariss and fired past goalkeeper Izwan Mahbud. Six minutes later, a clearance from Gabriel found Vinicius near the halfway line. He prodded the ball to Endrick, who ran into the box and returned it for Vinicius to tap into the net. Vinicius completed his hat-trick in the 21st minute when Estevao crossed for an easy finish.

Endrick made it 4-0 in the 31st minute with a low left-footed shot from outside the box that snuck past Izwan. The goal was initially reported in the 34th minute by some sources, but the official record shows it as the 31st. Brazil found the net twice more in the first half, but both goals were ruled out for a foul on Izwan and for offside. The second half continued in the same vein.

Vinicius Leads Dominant Second Half

In the 51st minute, Estevao's shot took a deflection off a Lions player and landed in the net. A minute later, Singapore winger Farhan Zulkifli burst down the right flank and jinked past defender Vanderson, but his shot went wide. On the hour mark, Brazil brought off Vinicius, Gabriel, and Guimaraes, with the hat-trick hero visibly displeased. Brazil added a sixth in the 65th minute when Rayan ran clear and slotted past substitute goalkeeper Syazwan Buhari.

In the 74th minute, substitute Allan, a recent Manchester City signing, forced the seventh goal when his effort inside the box was deflected into his own net by Lions defender Raoul Suhaimi. Another source said Allan coolly slotted the ball into the bottom corner after Singapore lost possession in midfield. Singapore hoped for a reprieve in the 77th minute when Iranian referee Alireza Faghani pointed to the spot after Shawal Anuar fell in the box.

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But the Video Assistant Referee referred Faghani to the pitch-side monitor, and the decision was overturned, drawing loud boos from the home crowd. Singapore were also spared further damage with three Brazilian goals ruled out: two for offside and one for a foul. Despite the scoreline, Singapore did not park the bus. The midfield battled for possession and played out from the back.

Late Drama and Singapore Chances

Their best chance came when forward Ilhan Fandi fired over the crossbar after an expertly placed cross by right-back Ryhan Stewart. Shortly after, Ryhan delivered another accurate cross that Brazilian goalkeeper Lucas Perri parried away. Singapore's Jacob Mahler also had a header, and Ilhan Fandi was tackled by Gabriel Magalhaes. A pitch invader also interrupted the match after entering the field to ask Brazil's Endrick for a photo, briefly halting play.

This was the first full senior A international meeting between Singapore and Brazil. Their only previous encounter was in July 2008, when Singapore lost 3-0 to Brazil's Olympic (Under-23) team. The match was part of the Mizuho Blue Challenge - The Kallang Football Series Singapore. Almost exactly a year earlier, Singapore had achieved their biggest football accomplishment by qualifying for the 2027 Asian Cup, showing that teams from the continent can compete with the global elite.

For Singapore, the difference in standards highlighted the work that remains to compete against the world's best.