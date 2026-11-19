Bridge Data Centres wins Executive and Team of the Year at Singapore Business Review Management Excellence Awards 2026 for strategic growth and brand communication.

Bridge Data Centres secured two prestigious honours at the Singapore Business Review Management Excellence Awards 2026, recognizing both its executive leadership and its strategic communications efforts. The accolades highlight the company's significant impact on the regional digital infrastructure landscape through disciplined execution and effective brand storytelling.

Co-CEO Eric Fan was named Executive of the Year - Data Center for his leadership in steering customer-led hyperscale development. His strategy emphasizes strict capital discipline and precise project execution, ensuring sustainable growth in a competitive market. This recognition underscores the importance of financial prudence in large-scale infrastructure projects.

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In addition to individual recognition, the Marketing and Communications Team at Bridge Data Centres received the Team of the Year - Data Center award. Led by Evelyn Ang, the team was praised for its exceptional work in brand management and digital communications. Their efforts have successfully brought the company's engineering achievements and sustainability initiatives to a wider global audience.

Strategic Financial Growth and Expansion

The recognition of Eric Fan follows a period of substantial financial milestones for Bridge Data Centres. In 2025, the company secured US$2.8 billion in financing to fuel its data center expansion plans. This funding represents one of the largest-ever bank facilities provided to a pan-Asian data center operator, signaling strong investor confidence in the company's future prospects.

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This massive capital injection is critical for supporting the hyperscale development initiatives that Fan has overseen. The funds will be used to build and expand data center facilities, meeting the increasing global demand for digital infrastructure. The scale of the financing demonstrates the company's ability to attract major institutional support for its expansion goals.

Innovative Brand and Regional Engagement

The awards also celebrate the strategic communication campaigns executed by Evelyn Ang and her team. In Malaysia, the team launched a Merdeka campaign that utilized employee stories and locally relevant narratives. This initiative was tied to national and jubilee celebrations occurring in September and October 2026, creating a strong connection with local audiences.

The Malaysia campaign brought a fresh perspective to data center communications, moving beyond technical details to focus on human and cultural elements. By engaging local audiences through relatable stories, the team successfully enhanced brand visibility and community engagement. This approach highlights the importance of culturally sensitive marketing in regional operations.

Awards Significance and Industry Recognition

The Singapore Business Review Management Excellence Awards are designed to honor visionary executives, innovators, and high-performing teams. The program specifically champions initiatives that promote diversity, inclusion, employee engagement, and workplace wellbeing. These criteria ensure that awards recognize not just financial success, but also positive corporate culture and social impact.

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Sponsored by Singapore Business Review Magazine, the awards provide a platform for companies to showcase their excellence. The recognition of Bridge Data Centres places it among the top performers in the region. The full list of winners is available through the Singapore Business Review platform.

Broader Context of Business Excellence

While Bridge Data Centres received dual honors, other companies such as Certis also won awards at the same event. The awards program continues to be a key barometer of business performance in Singapore and the wider Southeast Asian region. It serves as a benchmark for companies aiming to excel in their respective industries.

The recognition of Bridge Data Centres reinforces its position as a leader in the data center sector. The combination of strong executive leadership and effective communication strategies sets a high standard for the industry. As digital infrastructure continues to grow, such accolades will become increasingly important for company reputations.