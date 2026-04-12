Brisk Walking Initiative Launched to Promote Healthier Lifestyles in Northern Singapore

A new brisk walking movement, spearheaded by the Health Ministry, aims to combat higher rates of chronic illnesses and lower physical activity levels in northern Singapore. The initiative, involving mass participation events and a new app feature, seeks to encourage active living and improve overall health among residents.

Data analysis reveals a concerning trend: chronic illnesses are more prevalent among residents in the northern region compared to the national average. Simultaneously, these residents demonstrate a lower median weekly duration of physical activity . This disparity has prompted a proactive response from the Ministry of Health, with initiatives aimed at promoting healthier lifestyles and increasing physical activity levels in the affected communities.

This issue was highlighted by Minister of State for Health Rahayu Mahzam during the Ministry's Committee of Supply debates in March, emphasizing the need for intervention and targeted programs to address the health challenges faced by residents in the north.\In response, Health Minister Ong Ye Kung actively participated in a mass brisk walk event in Sembawang on Sunday, April 12th, engaging with approximately 500 residents. This event marked the launch of the Let's Jalan brisk walking movement, specifically designed to encourage active living among Sembawang Central residents. The initiative aims to leverage the Healthy 365 app, allowing participants to earn Healthpoints for their participation in brisk walking activities. The movement is a collaborative effort involving the Health Promotion Board (HPB), People's Association (PA), SportSG, and Active Ageing Centres (AACs), demonstrating a multi-agency approach to address the health concerns. The program's core objective is to foster community engagement, facilitate the formation of brisk walking clubs, and assist residents in adopting and sustaining regular physical activity habits. The HPB and PA jointly announced that brisk walking offers a readily accessible aerobic exercise, improving cardiovascular fitness, reducing the risk of chronic diseases, enhancing mental well-being, and potentially lowering the risk of dementia.\The initiative goes beyond simple exercise promotion. To further enhance accessibility, the PA will coordinate with its Residents' Networks and AACs, enabling Sembawang Central residents to participate in activities organized by any of the seven existing brisk walking clubs within the area. Furthermore, the HPB plans to introduce a new wayfinding feature on its Healthy 365 app, slated for release in June, specifically targeting residents of Woodlands and Sembawang Central. This feature will offer location maps of fitness corners, parks, walking routes including park connectors and heritage trails, along with lifestyle tips to encourage users. Residents will be able to earn Healthpoints by using the app, exploring available facilities and keeping active while staying healthy. Minister Ong Ye Kung emphasized the appeal of brisk walking, highlighting its simplicity and accessibility, especially for seniors. He hopes it'll become a mainstream habit for seniors, improving their overall health. The ultimate goal is to learn from this initiative, refine strategies, and expand successful elements to other regions across Singapore, ensuring walking is integrated into the daily lives of all Singaporeans





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Brisk walking movement launched in Sembawang to turn residents' health aroundResidents in Sembawang Central can stay healthy by walking more while earning Healthpoints on their Healthy 365 app under the Let's Jalan brisk walking movement launched on Sunday (April 12).

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Sembawang Residents Encouraged to Brisk Walk to Improve Health, Tackle Chronic Illness RatesA new brisk walking movement, 'Let's Jalan,' has been launched in Sembawang, Singapore, to promote physical activity and address the higher prevalence of chronic illnesses in the northern region. Health Minister Ong Ye Kung participated in a mass brisk walk, emphasizing the accessibility of this exercise for residents and encouraging participation through the Healthy 365 app. The initiative is a collaborative effort involving various agencies and aims to foster a healthier lifestyle for the community.

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