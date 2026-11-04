British Man Charged With Voyeurism, Obstructing Justice On Flight

A 52-year-old British man is charged with voyeurism and obstructing justice for installing a camera in an aircraft toilet and deleting evidence.

A British man will be formally charged on November 5 with voyeurism and obstructing the course of justice, following an incident on a flight from Japan to Singapore.

The 52-year-old was informed by police on Wednesday that officers from the Airport Police Division were alerted on October 7 to the case of voyeurism on board the flight. The suspect had concealed a small camera inside one of the aircraft toilets and later activated its recording function remotely through a mobile application on his phone after leaving the toilet.

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Crew Member Discovers Hidden Camera

A cabin crew member who used the toilet discovered the camera, removed it, and immediately alerted her colleague to the situation and the potential breach of privacy. The man attempted to retrieve the camera but found it was no longer available. In response, he deleted the associated mobile application and all related photographs stored on his mobile phone, in an effort to avoid detection.

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The man was detained for further investigations upon arrival at Changi Airport, and his mobile phone and the camera device were seized as key pieces of evidence. The police warned would-be perpetrators about their zero tolerance towards sexual offenders who threaten the personal safety of the community. If found guilty of voyeurism, the man could face a jail term of up to two years, a fine, caning, or a combination of these punishments.

He will also be charged with obstructing the course of justice, which carries a maximum jail term of seven years, a fine, or both. The police emphasized the importance of being aware of one's surroundings in shared spaces like restrooms. Immediate reporting of any suspicious activity is crucial for law enforcement, and the public is encouraged to report any incidents of voyeurism. This incident highlights the seriousness with which Singapore treats offenses related to privacy and aviation security.

Legal Framework Ensures Substantial Penalties

The legal framework ensures that individuals who violate these rights face substantial penalties. The case serves as a warning to those who might consider such actions. The man faces one count of voyeurism under the Penal Code, read with the Tokyo Convention Act, and one count of obstructing the course of justice under the same Code. He will be dealt with in accordance with the law, and offenders will be subject to severe penalties, including lengthy imprisonment terms.

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As a result of this case, the public is reminded of the value of swift reporting of any suspicious activity. Reporting such crimes early helps the police identify and arrest perpetrators. This community cooperation is vital for maintaining safety and privacy on public transport. In the words of the police, 'Reporting such crimes early is crucial in helping the police identify and arrest the perpetrators. '