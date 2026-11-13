Bro Don't Like That La Bro Artist Ernest Ng Hospitalised After Wedding

Malaysian comic creator Ernest Ng was hospitalized with diverticulitis just days after his wedding and 40th birthday, prompting medical experts to highlight risk factors.

Malaysian comic artist Ernest Ng, the creator behind the popular webcomic series Bro, Don't Like That La, Bro, was admitted to the hospital just six days after his wedding ceremony. The health scare occurred shortly after he celebrated his 40th birthday, marking an intense week that combined marital milestones with a sudden medical emergency.

Ernest Ng Recounts Medical Emergency

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Ernest Ng shared the details of his ordeal in an Instagram video posted on Thursday, November 12. He explained that he suddenly experienced sharp pain on the left side of his abdomen during this period. Initially, the situation appeared manageable, as he was sent home from the emergency room with only painkillers after his first visit.

The condition deteriorated rapidly the following day while he was celebrating his birthday with his parents. A subsequent CT scan revealed that he had been diagnosed with diverticulitis. This diagnosis required a more intensive treatment plan involving antibiotics and pain management, leading to several days of hospitalization.

Reflecting on the rapid sequence of events, the comic artist noted the unusual timing of his life events. He quipped that he got married, was hospitalized, and turned 40 all within a single week, describing the experience as a "speed run" through major life milestones and health challenges.

Understanding Diverticulitis and Risks

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According to Gleneagles Hospital, diverticular disease, also known as diverticulosis, is a condition where small pockets or bulges develop within the lining of the large intestine, or colon. These bulges are medically referred to as diverticula. While the presence of these pockets is common, the development of inflammation or infection in these pockets constitutes diverticulitis.

Many individuals with diverticular disease do not experience noticeable symptoms. However, some patients report abdominal pain, diarrhea, changes in bowel habits, or bleeding. These symptoms can indicate that the condition is active and requires medical attention to prevent further complications.

Severe Complications and Prevention

More severe symptoms can arise if complications occur, such as perforation, abscess formation, or the creation of a fistula. A fistula is an abnormal connection between the large intestine and another organ. These complications require immediate and often complex medical interventions to resolve.

Age is a significant factor in the development of this condition. Additionally, a diet lacking in fiber is believed to increase pressure within the colon, causing pockets to form. Experts suggest that regular exercise, adequate water intake, maintaining a healthy weight, and quitting smoking can lower the risk of developing acute diverticulitis, as noted by the UK's National Institute for Health.