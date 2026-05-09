Broad Priorities for Singapore as Asean Chair in 2027: Continuity from Previous Years, Specific Measures To Differ

Prime Minister Lawrence Wong highlighted that Singapore's broad priorities as the incoming Asean chair next year involve strengthening the collective resilience of the 11-member bloc, integrating efforts, and advancing the community building agenda. These priorities were also reflected in previous years' chairmanship, but the specific measures and focus will differ. The Middle East crisis continues to affect countries, with PM Wong explaining that each country will bank on its own domestic commitments and timelines for swift ratification of agreements. Updates on discussions on a regional fuel stockpile, similar to that for rice under Asean Plus Three, will continue at the next summit.

Collective resilience, integration, community building among Singapore's broad priorities as Asean chair in 2027: PM Wong pointed out these broad priorities — which were also reflected in previous years' chairmanship — are a continuity, adding that the specific measures and focus, will differ from chair to chair Prime Minister Lawrence Wong speaking to the media on Saturday (May 9) as he wrapped up his visit to Cebu, Philippines, where he attended the 48th Asean Summit.

Sean Ler Singapore's broad priorities when it assumes chairmanship of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) in 2027 will reflect continuity from previous years' chairmanship, even if the specific measures and focus will differ, said Prime Minister Lawrence Wong on Saturday (May 9). He was speaking to the media as he wrapped up a three-day visit to Cebu, Philippines to attend the 48th Asean Summit.

Asked about Singapore's priorities as incoming Asean chair next year, PM Wong said these are still being worked out, but the key issues and focus will revolve around similar themes. He listed strengthening Asean's collective resilience, advancing the 11-member bloc's integration efforts, and advancing its community building agenda as Singapore's possible broad priorities





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