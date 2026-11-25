Brora Distillery launches its oldest expression, a 54-year-old 1972 single malt, with only 120 bottles available worldwide priced at S$33,500 and five exclusive Goyard trunks.

Brora Distillery has officially unveiled its oldest single malt Scotch whisky to date, a 54-year-old expression from the 1972 vintage. This landmark release celebrates a year widely regarded as a miracle for the coastal Scottish distillery, which was closed in 1983 before reopening decades later. The limited edition is strictly capped at just 120 bottles available globally, marking a significant moment for collectors and connoisseurs.

Historical Significance of the 1972 Vintage

Diageo, the parent company that owns Brora Distillery, released this exceptional spirit to honor a pivotal era in the distillery's storied history. The year 1972 is considered a golden benchmark for Brora, with expressions from this vintage previously setting global auction records. One notable expression from this era even received an almost impossible score of 98 out of 100 from Serge Valentin, a prominent industry figure and founder of Whiskyfun. This new release serves as a testament to the dedication and traditional craft required to produce such a rare and aged single malt.

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Tasting Notes and Maturation Process

The 54-year-old whisky began its life in a single European oak cask, where it matured for over five decades. This extended aging process transformed the spirit into a rich, deep amber liquid with a complex flavor profile. The aroma features notes of sweet pastries, heather honey, charred cured meats, and the dampness of an old dunnage warehouse, accompanied by a subtle smokiness. On the palate, it delivers the Old Highland style flavor that made Brora famous, offering a richer peat profile, signature waxiness, and maritime hints of brine and sea salt.

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Exclusive Packaging and Goyard Collaboration

To match the stature of the whisky, Brora Distillery has created extravagant packaging options for these highly sought-after bottles. Each bottle comes with an embedded digital certificate of ownership and retails at S$33,500, which equates to approximately US$25,922. For an even more exclusive experience, Diageo collaborated with the Parisian luxury label Goyard to create bespoke leather trunks. Only five of these deep burgundy canvas trunks have been crafted, each housing a 70cl crystal decanter with a decorative stopper, curated tasting materials, and a certificate of authenticity.

Distillery Revival and Future Availability

Founded in 1819 in the coastal village of Brora, the distillery originally operated to create a market for local grain. It enjoyed decades of success until it had to shut its doors in March 1983 due to an industry downturn. Nearly four decades later, the iconic ghost distillery roared back to life following an extensive restoration by Diageo. The revived operation draws on traditional distilling expertise and archived methods to bring back three signature styles. Both the 1972 54-Year-Old Limited Edition Single Malt Scotch and the Bespoke Goyard Special-Order Trunk, which is available at price on application, can be acquired through private enquiry.