Fernandes Says Roma Comeback Can Turn Around Manchester United Season

Bruno Fernandes said Manchester United's 3-2 comeback win over Roma can spark a turnaround after a nine-game winless run, and dismissed lies about his relationship with manager Michael Carrick.

Bruno Fernandes said Manchester United's rally from 2-0 down to beat Roma in the Champions League can turn around the club's season, while taking aim at lies about his relationship with under-fire manager Michael Carrick.

The Portuguese midfielder kick-started the fightback after a miserable first half at Old Trafford threatened to extend United's nine-game winless run. Fernandes scored from the penalty spot at the second attempt, after being handed a reprieve by encroachment from a Roma defender when his first effort was saved. Matheus Cunha then struck twice in the final 10 minutes to complete the comeback and get United's Champions League campaign back on track after defeats by Atletico Madrid and Como.

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Fernandes highlights frustration with club situation

Fans want to win games, Fernandes told Amazon Prime. They have been used to seeing this club winning trophies, winning games every week and for them it has been so frustrating to see the club in this situation. But I just want to make everyone aware that we are all frustrated with the situation at the moment, he said. We all want to get out of this and hopefully this win today gives the start of something good for us.

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Fernandes took aim at Carrick's tactics after the 4-1 defeat by Como earlier in the league phase and was subsequently dropped for a 3-0 loss at home to Bournemouth. Last season's Premier League player of the year was restored to the side against Chelsea on Oct 31 in a 2-0 defeat that left United above the relegation zone only on goal difference.

Midfielder addresses speculation and manager relationship

It has been tough, there has been a lot of speculation in the media, a lot of lies around many things that have happened in this club between me and the manager, he added. The manager took a decision of making myself be on the bench because I was not performing. That is fair, Fernandes said.

Everyone felt that that was a punishment for the words that I had and, if it was, it was right, the manager is the one that makes the decisions, I have to accept them. I have to go forward with that, it does not change the belief I have on the manager and on the staff and every player that is in this club.

Roma victory could turn season around

When asked if the Roma fightback should be a turning point in United's season, Fernandes replied: It should be. The match at Old Trafford on Nov 3, 2026, saw United recover from a two-goal deficit to win 3-2, ending a nine-game winless run that had left the club in a difficult position. United had lost to Atletico Madrid and Como in the Champions League league phase before facing Roma, and the pressure on Carrick had intensified.

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Fernandes was dropped for the Bournemouth match after his comments on Carrick's tactics following the Como defeat, but he returned against Chelsea on Oct 31. That Chelsea match ended in a 2-0 defeat, leaving United above the relegation zone only on goal difference. Fernandes' penalty and Cunha's late double gave United a much-needed victory and lifted some of the pressure on the manager.

The Portuguese international stressed that the win could be the start of something good for the team as they look to climb the table and advance in Europe. United's next fixtures will be crucial as they try to build on the Roma result and turn their season around.