Brunson, Curry Lead NBA Champions Knicks and Warriors to Victories on Nov 7

Jalen Brunson scores 31 points as the Knicks beat the Cavs, while Stephen Curry sets an age-35 record with 41 points in Warriors OT win.

Jalen Brunson delivered a masterful performance to lead the New York Knicks to a 109-97 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers on November 7. The matchup served as a highly anticipated rematch of last season's Eastern Conference Finals, taking place at Rocket Arena in Cleveland, Ohio.

Brunson Drives Knicks Past Cavs in Rematch

Jalen Brunson scored 31 points to propel the defending NBA champions to a convincing win against the Cavaliers. Brunson was particularly dominant in the second quarter, where he scored 18 points to break open a game that had been closely contested early on. This performance allowed the Knicks to seize control after Cleveland had recently defeated the Eastern Conference-leading Philadelphia 76ers.

Also read Stephen Curry scores 29 points as Warriors net 6th straight win in NBA season

Karl-Anthony Towns provided critical support for the Knicks, recording 29 points alongside 13 rebounds and two steals. The team showed significant resilience, securing their fifth win in six games after struggling with an 0-3 start to the season. Donovan Mitchell led the Cavaliers with 37 points, but Cleveland struggled without center Jarrett Allen. The Knicks exploited this absence, pushing their lead to as many as 19 points and generating 26 second-chance points off 16 offensive rebounds.

Curry Sets Age-35 Record in Warriors Overtime Win

Stephen Curry scored 41 points to lift the Golden State Warriors past the Orlando Magic 126-119 in a thrilling overtime contest. Curry, who is 38 years old, posted his second 40-point game of the season and passed LeBron James for the most 40-point games recorded after the age of 35, reaching his 16th such game. His scoring prowess proved decisive in a game that saw the Warriors lead by as many as 16 points before Orlando clawed back.

Advertisement

The Magic forced the extra period when Jamal Cain tied the score with 1.5 seconds remaining in regulation. Curry then converted a three-point play with 1 minute and 38 seconds left in overtime to give Golden State a two-point advantage. He added a layup with less than a minute remaining to secure the seventh straight win for the Warriors. Despite committing 19 turnovers, the team managed to hang on for the victory in San Francisco.

Jokic and Nuggets Survive Pacers Surge in Mexico

The NBA continued its international schedule in Mexico City, where Nikola Jokic helped the Denver Nuggets defeat the Indiana Pacers 114-102 at Arena CDMX. Jokic contributed 19 points and grabbed 13 rebounds for the Nuggets, who faced a significant challenge from the Pacers in the second half. A sellout crowd of more than 20,000 witnessed the action as the Nuggets overcame a late surge from Indiana.

Denver established a 27-point lead in the first half, but the Pacers closed the gap significantly in the third quarter by scoring 37 points. Pascal Siakam led all scorers with 23 points for Indiana, pulling the game within 102-95 in the final minutes. The Nuggets responded with key baskets from Spencer Jones and a dunk by Aaron Gordon to maintain their lead. Cameron Johnson added 18 points and Jamal Murray contributed 16 for the victorious team.

Thunder Dominate Wizards with Season-Low Score

Oklahoma City delivered a crushing 114-75 victory over the Washington Wizards, holding the Wizards to the lowest points total of the entire NBA season. The Thunder continued their strong play despite the injury absences of Chet Holmgren, Jalen Williams, and Cason Wallace. Jared McCain added 19 points off the bench, while rookie Aday Mara contributed 18 points, eight rebounds, and three assists.

Advertisement

The Wizards struggled to find any offensive rhythm against Oklahoma City's defense, resulting in a blowout that highlighted the Thunder's depth and versatility. The game stood in stark contrast to the closely contested matchups involving the Knicks and Warriors on the same night. These results from November 7 underscore the competitive balance across the league as teams adjust to the early season dynamics.