Bryson DeChambeau Eyes European Tour Membership After LIV Golf Collapse

Golfer Bryson DeChambeau is considering European Tour membership following the break-up of the LIV Golf league, according to Rory McIlroy. The decision comes after LIV Golf's lead investors, BC Partners, pulled out due to a lack of player commitments.

Golfer Bryson DeChambeau is weighing up the option of joining the European Tour after the collapse of the LIV Golf league.

McIlroy Backs Potential Tour Additions

Rory McIlroy has expressed support for DeChambeau joining the European Tour, citing the American's ability to 'bring eyeballs' to the circuit.

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The former world number one made his comments ahead of the Tour Championship in Dubai, where he is chasing a fourth European Tour Championship title and a record eighth Order of Merit crown.

DeChambeau will gain European Tour membership in 2024 due to his US Open triumph, but he must act before his current eligibility expires in 2027.

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Stakeholders Weigh In On LIV Golf Collapse

The LIV Golf league, set up in opposition to the PGA Tour, announced its closure last week following BC Partners' withdrawal due to a majority of players failing to sign up for LIV Golf 2.0.

Several LIV stars, including Jon Rahm and Tyrrell Hatton, have already secured European Tour memberships for 2027, while others are trying to persuade BC Partners to revive the league.

European Tour Memberships Up for Grabs

The stakes are high for the top nine players in the field of 50 at this week's Tour Championship in Dubai, who have a mathematical chance of winning the Race to Dubai.

Current leader Eugenio Chacarra has a 533.93 point advantage over McIlroy, who is chasing the season-long title and the chance to secure his European Tour card.

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While McIlroy remains confident in his chances, he acknowledges the course has changed since 2023's 22nd place finish, but still feels 'very excited' to be back and contend for the title and the Race to Dubai.