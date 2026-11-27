Singapore restaurants and chains launch special BTS Arirang tour promotions including KFC collectibles, Starbucks Frappuccinos and Omma free gifts for ticket holders in December 2026.

Singapore hospitality brands are launching extensive promotional campaigns this December to celebrate the upcoming BTS Arirang world tour concerts at the National Stadium on December 17, 19, 20 and 22. Major chains including KFC Singapore, Starbucks, Myeong In Jip, Omma Korean Charcoal BBQ and Owa Bistro have introduced exclusive food sets, collectibles and discounts targeting the international fanbase.

Collectible Meals and Pre-Concert Events

KFC Singapore is introducing the KFC Purple Buddy Meal for $18.95 and the KFC Purple Meal for $11.95, both featuring exclusive BTS member V collectibles. The Buddy Meal includes a DoubleDip Party Box with K-Hot Sauce, Sweet Purple Potato Cheese Mochi, two BTS V Blind Postcards and one exclusive fan collectible. The single Purple Meal provides Original Recipe Tenders, Hot & Crispy Chicken Bites and fries with one BTS V Blind Pack. These items are available at all outlets except Singapore Zoo, Singapore Polytechnic and Sentosa while stocks last. A pre-concert event called KFC Purple Hour takes place at KFC Kallang on December 16. Ticket holders pay $29.90 for admission, one Purple Meal and a goodie bag featuring dry rave activities and DIY lightstick decorating.

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Themed Dining Experiences at Mandai

Owa Bistro at Mandai Wildlife East is offering three set meals under the Taste of Arirang initiative from December 4 to 27. The Snack Set costs $20++ and pairs Honey Gochujang Chicken with a Hibiscus Passion Refresher. Set Menu A is priced at $38++ and offers a choice between a Full Hawaiian Pizza or Full Margarita Pizza, accompanied by an Assorted Animal Cake and a Mixed Berries Matcha Latte. Set Menu B costs $48++ and includes choices such as Sustainable Salmon, Duck Leg Confit, Fish & Chips or Seafood Spaghetti Marinara, along with a dessert and a BTS The City Arirang Cappuccino.

Exclusive Beverages and Retail Collections

Starbucks Singapore is selling the Starbucks BTS The City Arirang Frappuccino Drink Set for $19.90 at all islandwide stores for in-store and Mobile Order & Pay transactions. The Grande size drink contains chunky strawberry, vanilla and coffee topped with strawberry-flavoured whipped cream and freeze-dried strawberries. The set includes a reusable cup with straw and a cup bag with charm. The Starbucks location at Jewel Changi Airport is being transformed into an experience store featuring BTS The City-inspired design elements.

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Premium Korean Set Menus

Myeong In Jip on South Bridge Road is launching two set menus as an official partner for BTS The City Arirang. Set A costs $146, down from $168, and features Sizzling Spicy Pork Stir-Fry, Seafood Hot Pot, Cheese Rolled Omelette, Crab Meat Bibimbap and a choice of Sot Bob. Set B is priced at $186, reduced from $208, and offers Marinated Grilled Pork Ribs BBQ, Spicy and Sour Squid Salad, Crispy Glazed Chicken Bites, Crab Meat Bibimbap and a choice of stew. Both sets serve three to four people and are available at the historic Golden Castle Building.

Complimentary Treats for Concertgoers

Omma Korean Charcoal BBQ is providing a complimentary Steamed Egg, normally priced at $14, to diners who present valid BTS concert tickets at its Bukit Timah, Holland Village and Telok Ayer outlets. The offer is limited to one redemption per table. All three locations will play BTS music throughout the promotional period to enhance the dining experience for fans attending the National Stadium concerts.