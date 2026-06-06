BTS fans in Singapore targeted by scammers on X

Singapore Police Force warns public to be cautious of resale tickets for BTS concert, advises to only purchase from authorised platforms.

BTS fans in Singapore are being targeted by scammers on social media platform X, with total losses reaching at least S$11,000 (US$8,500) since Jun 1, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said.

The victims were approached by scammers on X, who offered them concert tickets for sale. The scammers instructed the victims to make payment via PayNow or by scanning a PayNow QR code.

However, after the initial transfer, the scammers would request additional payments, often citing reasons such as administrative fees. The victims only realised they had been cheated when they did not receive the tickets. The police urged the public to only purchase concert tickets from authorised platforms such as Ticketmaster, noting that tickets sold through the platform are non-transferable and cannot be resold. The police are working with X to take down fraudulent accounts offering resale tickets for the concert.

They have also contacted Carousell to remove such listings. The public is advised to take precautionary measures, including using the ScamShield app, enabling security features such as two-factor authentication and setting transaction limits for online banking. K-pop sensation BTS is set to perform at the National Stadium on Dec 17, 19, 20 and 22. The first presale session began on Wednesday, with queue numbers in their tens of thousands.

Help-To-Buy services for concert tickets have become increasingly popular among BTS fans in Singapore





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BTS Singapore Police Force X Ticketmaster Scamshield

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