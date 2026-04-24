BTS Fans Warned Against Climbing El Paso Mountains During Sun Bowl Concerts

El Paso officials are urging BTS fans not to climb the Franklin Mountains surrounding the Sun Bowl stadium during the group's concerts on May 2nd and 3rd, citing significant safety concerns due to loose rock and steep terrain. Security will be increased to enforce the ban.

El Paso officials are proactively addressing safety concerns ahead of BTS 's highly anticipated two-night performance at the Sun Bowl on May 2nd and 3rd. Recognizing the venue's unique location nestled within the Franklin Mountains , and anticipating an exceptionally large turnout from the globally renowned fanbase known as ARMY , authorities are implementing measures to prevent fans from climbing the surrounding mountainsides.

This decision stems from significant safety risks associated with the terrain, which is characterized by loose rock and steep inclines. The Sun Bowl's construction directly into the mountains has historically attracted concertgoers seeking a free vantage point, but officials are firm in their stance that this practice will not be permitted during the BTS concerts.

Jorge Vazquez, the executive director of the Special Events Center, emphasized the inherent dangers, stating that the mountains are 'no place for concert-goers' and that the priority is ensuring the well-being of all attendees. He explained that the rocky slopes pose a substantial threat due to their instability and height, and reiterated the importance of experiencing the concert from within the stadium with a valid ticket.

The decision to prohibit mountain climbing is not merely a suggestion; it is backed by a robust security plan. Vazquez confirmed that security personnel and law enforcement officers will be strategically positioned around the mountain perimeter throughout the weekend. Anyone found trespassing will face legal consequences, underscoring the seriousness with which officials are treating the matter. This proactive approach is intended to deter fans from attempting the climb, despite the allure of a unique viewing experience.

The situation echoes past events at other large concerts, such as the Oasis homecoming gigs at Heaton Park in Manchester, England, where fans famously gathered on 'Gallagher Hill' to listen to the band. Despite attempts to discourage the practice – including the installation of fencing – many fans still scaled the barriers to gain access to the elevated position. The El Paso authorities are clearly aiming to avoid a similar scenario, prioritizing safety and control over the concert experience.

The scale of the BTS fanbase and the expected attendance at the Sun Bowl necessitate a more stringent approach to prevent potential accidents and ensure a smooth and enjoyable event for everyone involved. The Sun Bowl has a long history of hosting major events, and its integration with the natural landscape is a defining characteristic.

However, this integration also presents unique challenges when it comes to crowd management and safety, particularly during events that draw massive crowds. The concerns extend beyond the risk of falls and injuries. The potential for rockslides, triggered by the movement of large numbers of people on the unstable slopes, is also a significant factor.

Furthermore, emergency access to the mountainside would be severely hampered in the event of an incident, making rescue operations extremely difficult and time-consuming. Officials are keen to avoid any situation that could jeopardize the safety of concertgoers or strain emergency services. The message is clear: the best and safest way to experience the BTS concerts is from within the Sun Bowl, with a valid ticket.

The Special Events Center is committed to providing a secure and enjoyable environment for all attendees, and the measures being implemented are a testament to that commitment. They are encouraging fans to respect the regulations and prioritize their safety, recognizing that a memorable concert experience should not come at the cost of personal well-being. The anticipation for the BTS concerts is understandably high, but officials are urging fans to channel their excitement responsibly and adhere to the guidelines in place.

The success of the event hinges not only on the performance itself but also on the collective effort to ensure a safe and secure environment for everyone involved. The city of El Paso is prepared to welcome ARMY, but it is doing so with a firm commitment to safety and a clear message: stay off the mountains





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