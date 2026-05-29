BTS Maintains Top Spot on Forbes Korea's Power Celebrity 40 List

K-pop group BTS has maintained its top spot on Forbes Korea's Power Celebrity 40 list for the fourth consecutive year, with its members' individual influence and pursuits in fashion, acting and music collaborations with global artistes also being recognized.

Forbes Korea released their annual Power Celebrity 40 list on May 27, ranking stars - comprising actors, singers, broadcasters and athletes - for their capital flow and sustainability of influence.

According to the business magazine, results were calculated using celebrities' annual earnings as the primary criterion (50 per cent), followed by fan votes (20 per cent), media mentions (15 per cent) and social media influence (15 per cent). This is far from their first rodeo - from 2020 to 2023 consecutively, the septet stayed at the top of the list.

The group, which debuted in June 2013, first appeared in the 2017 rankings placed fifth, quickly climbing to first place in 2018. The achievement was addressed by Forbes, who cited that despite just returning as a group after a three-year hiatus due to their activities, the group's members have maintained their individual influence through various pursuits such as fashion, acting and music collaborations with global artistes.

In an era overflowing with content, it becomes more important to leave a strong impression with a single appearance than to appear frequently. One notable member, G-Dragon, also made the list. Like BTS, the members' solo efforts were referenced, particularly their pursuits in fashion, acting and music collaborations with global artistes





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