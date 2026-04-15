BTS Reflects on Success, Humility, and the Global Impact of Korean Culture in Rolling Stone Interview

In a Rolling Stone interview, K-pop superstars BTS discussed their journey, humility, and the impact of Korean culture. They downplayed competition with Western artists while highlighting their focus on enjoying their work and the potential for a Super Bowl performance.

In a candid interview with Rolling Stone , global K-pop sensation BTS opened up about their remarkable journey, their evolving perspectives on their craft, and the significant impact of Korean culture on the global stage. The interview comes as their latest album, Arirang , continues to dominate the charts, solidifying their position as one of the most influential musical acts of the 21st century. The group, known for their powerful music and heartfelt messages, shared their thoughts on their growth as artists, their relationship with their fans, and the evolving landscape of the music industry. The members reflected on their experiences, acknowledging the pressures they have faced while also expressing their commitment to enjoying the process of creating and performing music. Their humility and grounded perspective, despite their immense success, resonated deeply with fans and the wider public alike.

BTS, comprising RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook, continues to redefine the boundaries of K-pop, captivating audiences worldwide with their innovative music, high-energy performances, and authentic connection with their fanbase. The group's leader, RM, emphasized the importance of maintaining a humble perspective, even as their achievements continue to mount. Reflecting on comparisons to other global music icons like Taylor Swift, Harry Styles, and Bruno Mars, RM dismissed the idea of competition, expressing deep respect for their peers and acknowledging their artistic achievements. He described BTS as 'just a boy band from Korea', a testament to their continued modesty and the gratitude they feel for the unwavering support of their fans, ARMY.

Suga, known for his production skills and introspective lyrics, revealed his personal growth, admitting he used to be overly competitive. However, he now prioritizes enjoyment over chasing constant wins, emphasizing the importance of mental and physical well-being. He shared that the band members have learned to relax and have more fun with their work, which has greatly influenced their artistic endeavors. The interview further delved into the possibility of a Super Bowl halftime show performance, a dream shared by many artists. RM expressed their strong desire to participate if invited, acknowledging the role Korean culture has played in their global rise and the increasing visibility of K-pop.

He cited the success of films like Parasite and the global popularity of K-pop as evidence of the growing impact of Korean culture on the world, paving the way for such a monumental performance. Their album, Arirang, a testament to their dedication, has now secured its third week at number one on the Billboard 200 chart. The lead single, Swim, recently topped the Billboard Hot 100, showcasing the band's continued musical prowess. The group's impact is also evident in their sold-out concerts worldwide and the profound connection they share with their fanbase. The group's interaction with the public goes beyond music, promoting messages of self-love, and mental health awareness. The band has continually created projects and platforms, and they show their interest to engage with their fans.

A recent concert in Goyang, South Korea, experienced unforeseen circumstances when heavy rain affected both the live performance and the livestream, which generated some problems for those that purchased it, according to some reports. The agency, BigHit Music, responded to the technical issues by offering free access to a delayed replay of a subsequent concert to those who had purchased the initial livestream, demonstrating their commitment to addressing the issues their fans faced and ensuring everyone had a chance to experience the show fully. The agency also expressed the interest to keep providing the best possible experience for their fans in the future





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