BTS Singapore Concert Scams: 62 Cases Reported, $68,200 Lost

The police in Singapore have reported 62 cases of scams involving the sale of tickets for the upcoming BTS Singapore concert, with at least $68,200 lost to scammers. The scammers are using social media platforms such as X, Instagram, and Carousell to sell fake tickets, and victims are being instructed to make payment via PayNow or by scanning a PayNow QR code. The police are working closely with X, Carousell, and other platforms to remove scam listings and protect the public from financial loss.

At least 62 cases of scams involving the sale of tickets for the upcoming BTS Singapore concert have been reported. At least $68,200 have been lost to scams involving tickets for the BTS' Arirang tour in Singapore, with at least 62 cases reported since June 1, said the police.

In a statement on Wednesday, the police said that in most cases, scammers approached victims through the social media platform X. More recently, victims would come across the sale of concert tickets on social media platforms such as Instagram and Carousell. In the reported cases, victims came across online posts advertising concert tickets and were instructed to make payment via PayNow or by scanning a PayNow QR code.

After receiving the initial payment, scammers would often request additional transfers, claiming the money was needed for administrative fees. The police reminded members of the public to purchase concert tickets only through authorised ticketing platforms such as Ticketmaster, whose terms and conditions prohibit the resale of tickets. Concertgoers found using resale tickets may be denied entry to the venue without a refund.

To combat the scams, the police said they are working closely with X to identify and remove fraudulent accounts offering resale tickets for the concert, and has also engaged Carousell to take down related ticket listings. Meanwhile, Meta does not allow content that promotes the buying, selling, or trading of event tickets on its Facebook Marketplace. For more information on scams, members of the public can visit www.scamshield.gov.sg.

The police are also working with platforms to remove scam listings, and ticket sales for the four concerts were released in phases. The public is advised to be cautious when purchasing tickets online and to only use trusted and authorised ticketing platforms. The police are taking a proactive approach to combat these scams and protect the public from financial loss. The public is reminded to be vigilant and to report any suspicious activity to the authorities.

Ticket sales for the four concerts were released in phases on different dates, and the public is advised to check the official website for the correct ticket sales dates. The police are working closely with the ticketing platforms to ensure that only genuine tickets are sold, and to prevent scams from occurring. The public is advised to be cautious when purchasing tickets online and to only use trusted and authorised ticketing platforms.

The police are taking a proactive approach to combat these scams and protect the public from financial loss. The public is reminded to be vigilant and to report any suspicious activity to the authorities. In a statement on Wednesday, the police said that they are working closely with X to identify and remove fraudulent accounts offering resale tickets for the concert, and has also engaged Carousell to take down related ticket listings.

The public is advised to be cautious when purchasing tickets online and to only use trusted and authorised ticketing platforms. The police are taking a proactive approach to combat these scams and protect the public from financial loss. The public is reminded to be vigilant and to report any suspicious activity to the authorities. For more information on scams, members of the public can visit www.scamshield.gov.sg.





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BTS Singapore Concert Scams Ticket Sales Social Media Paynow X Carousell Ticketmaster Facebook Marketplace

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