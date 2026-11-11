BTS The City Arirang Singapore Event Details and Ticket Prices

Resorts World Sentosa hosts the official BTS Fan Village with drone shows, runs, and night parties. Check ticket prices, dates, and exclusive Visa discounts for ARMY.

The nearly 10m BTS THE CITY ARIRANG Giant Inflatable at Palawan Beach anchors the festivities on Sentosa. Resorts World Sentosa and Sentosa Development Corporation are collaborating to roll out an immersive celebration across the island from December 4 to January 3. This event marks the largest single stop of BTS The City Arirang Singapore, featuring free photo spots, a Fan Village, and paid events.

Drone Show And Beach Party Tickets

At Sentosa, from Dec 18 to 20, fans can look forward to a 1,500-strong drone light show at the BTS The City Arirang Rave & Drone Party. The drone show, presented in partnership with Visa, will light up the skies of Palawan Beach to BTS music. General Admission costs $30, and General Admission Plus, which includes lounge access, costs $45. A Lounge Bundle for 10 guests costs $980. Visa cardholders get 10% off.

Also read Singapore to host BTS The City Arirang with drone shows, fireworks and fan villages from Dec 1 to 31

Run And Photo Points Schedule

On display from Dec 4 to 31, a nearly 10m BTS The City Arirang giant inflatable at Palawan Beach anchors the beachside festivities. Local K-pop DJ and Waterbomb Singapore performer DJ Raw will keep the energy going after dark. There is also the BTS The City Arirang Run on Dec 12, which takes 5,000 runners on a 3km route at Palawan Green. Early-bird tickets cost $50 and standard tickets cost $77, with 5% off for Visa cardholders.

Fan Village Entry And Voucher Benefits

Over at RWS from Dec 16 to 22, the official BTS The City Arirang Fan Village will boast mission-based team challenges and immersive Play, Taste and Beauty zones. Held at Resorts World Convention Centre from 11am to 10pm, admission costs $10 and includes a $10 gift voucher that can be redeemed within the village. Exclusive themed gift boxes are redeemable at the official BTS The City Arirang Fan Village with select purchases, while stocks last.

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Night Out At Universal Studios Singapore

ARMY can also get their adrenaline pumping with BTS The City Arirang Night Out at Universal Studios Singapore on Dec 21. The after-dark party features South Korean DJ sensation DJ Jagi spinning BTS hits, access to selected rides, fan games, a high-energy dance showcase and BTS The City Arirang Fireworks which will go off at 8pm on selected nights from Dec 4 to Jan 2. Tickets start from $58. Early-bird group tickets, which come with a reusable cup or a packable carrier, start from $116 for two and also include a $5 meal voucher per person.

Official Statements From Organizers

Five Photo Points featuring convex-mirror walls and surfboards, located from Central Beach Bazaar to Palawan Green, are free to visit. Fans can also catch the BTS The City Arirang Lightscape at USS which runs nightly from 7.30pm from Dec 4 to Jan 3. Entry to the Fan Village is complimentary for USS ticket holders visiting between Dec 16 and 22, USS Season Pass holders, BTS The City Arirang Night Out ticket holders and RWS hotel guests. Michael Ma, assistant chief executive of SDC's business and digital technology group, stated that the island-wide fan activation presents a unique opportunity for Sentosa to welcome fans from around the world by transforming the island into the largest single stop of BTS The City Arirang Singapore.