BTS took home five trophies including two grand prizes at the 2026 MAMA Awards in Osaka, while Cortis won Song of the Year for RedRed and ENHYPEN claimed Fans Choice of the Year.

BTS emerged as the biggest winner at the 2026 MAMA Awards, taking home five trophies including two grand prizes as the two-day K-pop awards ceremony wrapped up in Osaka on Nov 21.

The septet won Artist of the Year and Album of the Year for its fifth LP Arirang, plus Best Male Group, Fans Choice Male Top 10 and Best Song Top 10 for Swim. The ceremony was held on Nov 20 and 21 at Kyocera Dome Osaka. It was the first time the MAMAs formally split its four grand prizes by award type, with the first day focusing on artists and the second on songs, albums and other works.

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BTS Accept Awards Via Video Message

The four grand prizes were Artist of the Year, Song of the Year, Album of the Year and Fans Choice of the Year. Although BTS could not attend because of their ongoing Arirang world tour, they accepted their awards through prerecorded videos and delivered a video message thanking their devoted ARMY fandom. Suga said, We are so grateful that our first album back as a group in such a long time has received so much love.

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Jungkook reflected on the group returning after three years and nine months, saying the members had worked hard to find honest stories that truly reflect who we are and what BTS stands for today. He also said they were excited to meet ARMY again but gave a lot of thought to how they could show how much BTS and its seven members grew.

Jin added that the group had worried whether its story would reach fans, but hearing their cheers reminded the members to give our best onstage as we always have. Jimin said, We will cherish the meaning behind every award, and we will keep working hard to give back all the love you have shown us.

Cortis Wins Song Of The Year

Cortis scored one of the ceremony's biggest surprises, winning Song of the Year for RedRed only a year after receiving a rookie award at the MAMAs. The Big Hit Music boy group collected four trophies in total, also winning Best Dance Performance Male Group, a Best Song Top 10 spot and a Fans Choice Male Top 10 award. The members huddled together in celebration when their grand prize was announced, with Seonghyeon becoming emotional during the acceptance speech.

He said, The path we are taking right now does not seem easy, so thank you to the fans who always support us along the way. ENHYPEN secured three trophies, including Fans Choice of the Year for the second consecutive year. Jungwon said, This year has been full of ups and downs, and I wonder if there has ever been a year when the word eventful has been more fitting than it is for this year.

He referred to a year that included Heeseung's departure in March and Enhypen's transition to a six-member line-up. He added, Even during times when we could not believe in ourselves, Engenes believed in us even more than we believed in ourselves. We will keep showing you, year after year, that Enhypen is unchanging rather than a promise of forever. Big Bang took home three awards across the two-day ceremony in their 20th anniversary year.

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Big Bang Celebrates 20th Anniversary

They won Fans Choice Male Top 10 on Nov 20, as well as Best Music Video for BiiiG and Music Visionary of the Year on Nov 21. The latter, introduced in 2024, recognises artists credited with making a distinctive contribution to K-pop through their musical direction and influence. Taeyang said, Making music, we looked up to many people as role models. We still do, but now we can really feel others looking up to us.

We will be singers who can offer a great vision, as the name of this award says. The trio also delivered one of the most anticipated performances on Nov 21, collaborating with characters from Korean animated franchise Dooly The Little Dinosaur before debuting the live performance of GiiiRip, its surprise digital single released the previous day.

CL Returns To MAMA Stage

On Nov 20, veteran duo Panic performed The Sea In My Old Drawer and Left-Handed with younger artists, including members of Cortis, Zerobaseone, Allday Project and Hearts2Hearts, as well as Woodz. CL returned to the MAMA stage for the first time in 11 years, performing her new solo track Iconic before joining Allday Project for 2NE1 hits including Fire and I Am The Best.

Enhypen presented a stage inspired by the upcoming film Dune: Part Three, while an opening performance brought together choreographer Baek Koo-young, dancers from Street World Fighter: Director's War and contemporary artist Lee Bae. The Best Song Top 10 category was introduced on Nov 21, with winners including aespa, BTS, Cortis, Hearts2Hearts, Hwasa, I.O. I, Illit, Ive, Le Sserafim and Nmixx. Reunited project group I.O.

I performed Suddenly with younger girl groups Izna and KiiiKiii, while Le Sserafim finished the ceremony with three awards, including Best Collaboration for Spaghetti, featuring BTS' J-Hope. Ive won Best Female Group, while TXT's Yeonjun and i-dle's Soyeon won Best Male Artist and Best Female Artist, respectively. Rookie honours went to Alpha Drive One and Tuide, rounding off a ceremony that celebrated K-pop's established heavyweights and its next generation of stars.