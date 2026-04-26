Bubble Tea Chain Drops Police Report After Girl Allegedly Steals Loyalty Stamp, Will Overhaul System

TeaPulse, a bubble tea chain in Singapore, has decided not to file a police report after a nine-year-old girl was caught on camera allegedly taking a loyalty stamp. The company will redesign its stamp and update its loyalty system as a result of the incident, which sparked a public debate about appropriate responses to minor theft.

A Singapore an bubble tea chain, TeaPulse, recently found itself at the center of an unusual incident involving a young customer and a loyalty stamp. The company initially took to social media seeking public assistance after surveillance footage appeared to show a nine-year-old girl taking a loyalty stamp from their i12 Katong branch.

The stamp is a crucial component of TeaPulse’s customer rewards program, allowing customers to collect points towards free drinks and exclusive offers. The footage reportedly showed the girl reaching over the counter while her mother was engaged in a phone call, though seemingly aware of her daughter’s actions. TeaPulse’s initial response included a statement indicating they would file a police report, citing concerns about the integrity of their loyalty system and the potential erosion of customer trust.

They acknowledged the incident might seem like harmless childish behavior, but argued that a review of longer footage suggested a deliberate act, further compounded by what they perceived as suspicious behavior from both the child and her mother. The company’s public appeal sparked a considerable debate online. While some commenters agreed with TeaPulse’s assessment, believing that even young children should understand the concept of stealing, others urged compassion and criticized the company for potentially publicly shaming a minor.

The discussion highlighted the complexities of addressing such incidents, balancing the need to protect business interests with the sensitivities surrounding a child’s actions. TeaPulse actively sought public opinion, questioning whether their intended course of action was overly harsh, demonstrating a willingness to consider alternative perspectives. This engagement with the public revealed a spectrum of views, ranging from strict adherence to principles of accountability to a more lenient approach emphasizing education and understanding.

The incident quickly gained traction, becoming a talking point about appropriate responses to minor offenses and the role of social media in shaping public perception. The situation also prompted discussions about the value of loyalty programs and the measures businesses take to safeguard them. Ultimately, TeaPulse decided to forgo pursuing legal action against the girl or her mother, effectively closing the case.

The company reiterated its stance that stealing is wrong, regardless of age, but acknowledged the public’s reaction and opted for a more conciliatory approach. However, the incident is not without consequences for TeaPulse. The company announced it will be forced to overhaul its loyalty stamp system, working with its supplier to redesign and recolor the stamp to prevent future unauthorized use. This modification will require implementation across all of its outlets, presenting a logistical challenge and incurring additional costs.

TeaPulse emphasized that while they understand the public’s empathy towards the child, the incident cannot be dismissed lightly, as it raises concerns about the overall security and fairness of their rewards program. The company’s decision to redesign the stamp underscores the importance they place on maintaining the integrity of their customer loyalty system and preventing future occurrences of similar incidents.

This situation serves as a reminder of the unexpected challenges businesses can face and the importance of navigating public perception in the age of social media





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Singapore Teapulse Bubble Tea Loyalty Program Theft Child Police Report Customer Rewards Social Media I12 Katong

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