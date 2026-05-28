Buffalo Attacks During Hari Raya Haji in Malaysia Leave One Dead, One Injured

In Ulu Tiram, Johor Bahru, two separate incidents saw a buffalo goring a man to death and injuring another during Hari Raya Haji rituals. The attacks, occurring in Kampung Tenang, prompted calls for stricter animal handling protocols, and raised concerns over safety at communal celebrations. Police and local authorities are reviewing safety measures in light of the tragedies.

In the early morning hours of May 27, residents of Ulu Tiram , a district in Johor Bahru , were greeted with the unsettling sight of a buffalo charging into the streets during the daily preparations for the annual Hari Raya Haji , also known as Aidiladha.

The festivity, which involves the communal sacrifice of animals as a symbol of gratitude and remembrance, usually ushers in a sense of unity and tradition. However, for two men in the district, the day ended with fear and tragedy as they fell victim to a sudden and violent attack from a supposedly docile animal.

The first incident unfolded at around 10 a.m. in the village of Kampung Tenang, where a 45‑year‑old man was gored by one of the buffaloes released during the ritual slaughter. Local police, represented by Chief Sohaimi Ishak and Assistant Commissioner Sohaimi, arrived at the scene after witnesses reported that the animal had started to behave erratically, lashing out at the man with its powerful horns.

According to a video that circulated widely on social media, the buffalo ran at full speed, slammed into the man's side, and brought him violently down before delivering a fatal blow to his leg. The victim was rushed to the nearest hospital after the incident, but he eventually succumbed to a vascular injury in the left leg at around 11 p.m., bringing a grim end to what was intended to be a celebratory day.

A second victim, also 45 years of age, was injured in a separate yet remarkably similar attack later that same day. He suffered a fractured rib from the forceful impact of the buffalo's horns, yet he managed to survive the ordeal. Police spokespersons noted that the ceremonies were being carried out in accordance with local regulations; however, the sudden aggression shown by the animals raised immediate safety concerns among both participants and spectators.

The police have urged local authorities to review the protocols surrounding animal handling during religious rites, especially in densely populated foreshore regions where people gather in large numbers. The incidents have reignited debate over animal welfare and customary practices within the region. While the Hari Raya Haji ceremony remains a deeply rooted cultural tradition, there is growing pressure from animal rights groups and community members who call for the implementation of stricter safety measures.

These measures might include better restraint systems for livestock, a more thorough pre‑event health checkup for animals, and the presence of trained handlers on the site. Proponents of the tradition argue that the sacrificial process has historically been handled with respect and care, and they caution against blanket changes that could undermine cultural identity. The police, in response to the attacks, have requested that communities remain vigilant and report any unusual animal behavior immediately.

In addition, they are coordinating with veterinary services to assess the animals used during the Hajj, ensuring that any sign of hostility or poor health is addressed before the animals are brought into the public domain. This request is likely to lead to a more collaborative approach between animal handlers, veterinary professionals, and local law enforcement to prevent future incidents. The broader community has responded with a mix of shock, sorrow, and calls for action.

Religious leaders from the area have issued statements of condolence to the families of those affected and have expressed an understanding of the fear that can arise during high‑intensity cultural events. Meanwhile, policy makers have been urged to consider new legislation that could safeguard both participants and animals alike, balancing respect for religious customs with modern safety standards.

In the wake of these tragedies, local authorities plan to revisit the protocols surrounding the Yu Day celebrations, assuring the public of prioritized safety and a renewed commitment to protect both human and animal participants in communal rituals. As the city continues to mourn and learn from the events of that day, the conversation surrounding ritual practices, animal welfare, and public safety will undoubtedly shape the future of the community's collective worship traditions





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Buffalo Attack Hari Raya Haji Ulu Tiram Johor Bahru Animal Safety

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