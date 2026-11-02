Singapore Explores Build-to-Rent Housing to Offer Affordable Rental Options for Young People

The Government is studying build-to-rent models to provide flexible, longer-stay rentals for younger Singaporeans, but high land costs may make rents below $2,000 a month hard to achieve.

The Government is exploring build-to-rent housing options that could make renting more affordable for younger Singaporeans who want to live independently before buying a home.

National Development Minister Chee Hong Tat said home ownership remains a key tenet of Singapore's social compact, but there is demand for more flexible accommodation among younger Singaporeans who may want to rent for a period before buying. He said this would let them experience independent living and add diversity to the housing market. Such housing could look like smaller, purpose-built apartments with basic facilities, developed by either private developers or public agencies.

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Young renters face high housing costs

The challenge is keeping rents low enough so young people can still save enough to buy their first property. Currently, the most affordable rental options for those who cannot or do not want to buy are an HDB room for about $1,000 a month, or $2,000 to $3,000 for an entire flat, said Christine Sun, chief researcher and strategist at Realion (OrangeTee & ETC) Group.

OCBC Bank's head of wealth advisory Chez Anbu estimated a sustainable monthly rent for young Singaporeans who plan to buy a home later would be $1,200 to $1,800. This is based on a common benchmark of keeping housing costs within 25 to 30 per cent of gross monthly income. He said a home seeker should treat this benchmark as a ceiling rather than a target.

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Rent should not prevent them from maintaining an emergency fund and saving more than 20 per cent of take-home income towards longer-term goals, such as buying a home or retirement. In 2025, the median monthly salary for full-time employed residents aged 25 to 29 was $4,680 for a male employee and $5,070 for a female employee. For those aged 30 to 34, it was $6,338 for a male worker and $6,335 for a female worker.

For someone earning $5,000 a month, this translates to about $1,500 in rent. Savills, however, put the potential market rent for a build-to-rent studio at $1,800 to $2,500. A construction industry veteran said private developers would struggle to charge less than $2,000 a month because of high land costs.

Private developers cite high land costs

Unison Construction contracts director Goh Boo Kui does not think a private developer could build a build-to-rent project and rent out each unit for less than $2,000 a month under current cost conditions. Land cost is the main obstacle, he said. Unison has been the main contractor for several private residential projects, including Amber Park, 19 Nassim, Meyer House and Meyer Blue.

Goh said a condo unit would cost around $400 per sq ft to build, with a small self-contained unit with a kitchen and toilet requiring around 400 sq ft. That is before financing, interest, marketing and property agent fees. Emily Fell, senior director of living sectors, Asia-Pacific capital markets at Savills, also identified land cost as a key obstacle. She said developers recover capital through unit sales within three to five years.

In contrast, capital remains tied up in a build-to-rent development, with returns coming from rental income after deducting operating costs over 10 years or more. Build-to-rent differs from Build-To-Order flats and from co-living. Private build-to-rent models overseas comprise apartments designed and built for rental only, typically run by professional operators, and no units are ever sold. This differs from co-living, which usually consists of studio rooms with shared kitchens and living spaces taken on shorter stays.

Fell said build-to-rent could fill a gap for young people who want their own front door, kitchen and some privacy but find renting on the open market too expensive. She envisaged such homes in Singapore as mainly studios and one-bedders of 350 sq ft to 550 sq ft, with some two-bedder units for friends or young couples. Much of Singapore's public housing stock is designed for families, with three-, four- and five-room units making up the bulk of flats.

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Condo rents remain expensive

Sun said singles wanting to live alone may find an entire unit too expensive. Condominium rentals are even higher. In the first half of 2026, median monthly rents ranged from $3,300 for a one-bedroom condo unit to $5,500 for a three-bedroom unit, according to Realion Research. In the first eight months of 2026, the median monthly rent for non-landed residential properties was $5.24 per sq ft.

Homes in the core central region had the highest median rent at $5.92 psf, while the city fringe stood at $5.57 psf and the suburbs at $4.58 psf. The Ministry of National Development did not say if build-to-rent is likely to be handled by the public or private sector. Its spokesman said two government land sales sites allowing such developments have been awarded since December 2023.

Another 21 applications to build such projects on private land have been approved, with more in the pipeline. The ministry added that it has been monitoring developments in Singapore and overseas to better understand the role build-to-rent models play in meeting different housing needs, including learning from the market expertise of industry players. Some young couples are already renting while waiting for their Build-To-Order flats to be completed.

Couple rents while waiting for flat

Henry Tay, 36, a freelance photographer, and Sarah Tong, 32, a civil servant, wanted to live on their own after marrying in May 2024. Their BTO flat in Tanah Merah was about three years from completion, so they rented a one-bedroom unit in a Bright Hill condominium, then a three-room flat in Ang Mo Kio. Rent was between $2,200 and $2,500 monthly, about 25 per cent of their combined take-home pay.

Tong said having personal space and living close to their workplaces were their top priorities, and they thought it better to start afresh. The couple estimated renting could cost up to $100,000 over three years, on top of their $570,000 BTO flat, furnishing, moving fees and utilities. They cut down on travel and eating out and will keep renovation for their BTO flat simple.

They said renting would still be cheaper than buying a resale flat in a good location, which can cost as much as $1 million. In Singapore, renting is often seen as expensive and yielding no future returns compared with property ownership, yet some opt for it to get their own space sooner. To make build-to-rent more affordable, Fell said a different approach to land pricing may be required, such as pricing government sites on rental value or shorter leases.

HDB could lead build-to-rent model

Alternatively, Goh suggested HDB could build the homes and appoint a private operator to run them. He estimated basic HDB construction costs at between $220 psf and $230 psf, which could make rents below $2,000 more achievable. Goh said build-to-rent is in the national interest. If the purpose is for transition, rent should be kept as low as possible, and it has to be built by the Government, he said.

Fell also cited London's East Village, the former Olympic athletes' village, as an example of build-to-rent housing.