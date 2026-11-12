Brooklyn Apartment Building Collapse Kills Two and Injures More Than Ten

A three-story apartment building in Brooklyn collapsed next to a construction site, killing at least two people and injuring more than ten others. Rescue teams continue searching for possible additional victims.

A three-story apartment building next to a construction site collapse d in Brooklyn on Wednesday, killing at least two people and sending more than 10 others to hospital, New York City officials said.

The four-unit apartment building, which dated from 1930, collapsed and tumbled into the adjoining construction site where excavation work was underway. The cause of the collapse was under investigation, said John Esposito, the city fire department chief. The building was in the Flatbush area of Brooklyn. The Fire Department said it received a call about the full collapse just after 4 p.m. Eastern time, which was 2100 GMT, on Wednesday.

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Rescuers Pull Victims From Brooklyn Rubble

The number of people who were at home when the building collapsed was not immediately known, officials said. They also did not say how many workers were on the construction site at the time. A firefighting crew that happened to be in the neighborhood was on the scene within a minute of the collapse and helped pull the first victims from the debris, authorities told reporters at an evening press conference.

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Mayor Zohran Mamdani said at least two people were killed. He said more than 10 others were taken to local hospitals with a combination of critical and non-life-threatening injuries. City Fire Department Commissioner Lillian Bonsignore said the overall number of known victims stood at 19 people, seven of them children. She declined to say whether the two dead were children or adults.

A firefighter also suffered minor injuries, she said. The Fire Department had initially said four people were critically injured and six more sustained minor injuries before the first two survivors were pulled from the debris. Local media reported that construction workers were among the injured. Local television news footage showed rescue workers with search dogs combing through the buildings ruins, removing debris in buckets and seeking any signs of people who may have been trapped in voids beneath the debris.

Survivors Pulled From Wreckage After Hours

New York television station WABC-TV reported that at least four survivors were pulled from the wreckage about two to two-and-a-half hours after the collapse, including a pregnant woman. Drone footage from WABC showed a stove, a toilet and a door amid debris that had fallen into a pit at the adjacent construction site.

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Two and a half hours after the collapse, a person was pulled alive from the rubble, put on a stretcher and taken away in an ambulance, WABC footage showed. A man who believed the person was his six-month-pregnant wife told a WABC reporter, I am very happy, I am very happy. Later, as flashlight beams bounced off strips of reflective tape on rescuers dark coats, another person could be seen being pulled alive from the rubble.

Rescue Teams To Search Site For Days

Dozens of firefighters and a search dog could be seen combing through the rubble, removing debris by the bucketful. Esposito said it would take rescue teams several days for the entire site to be searched for all potential victims. He added, We do not know how many people are missing overall. The collapse drew an urgent response from city officials and emergency crews.

Authorities said the search operation would continue as they worked to account for everyone who may have been in the building or at the construction site.