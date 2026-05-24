Building Collapse Traps 19 in Angeles City

A 9-storey building under construction in Angeles City, Philippines collapsed on Sunday, leaving 19 people feared trapped under the rubble. Rescue efforts are ongoing, with initial reports suggesting that 24 people had been rescued, including two from an apartment-style hotel nearby.

A 9-story building under construction in Angeles City , Philippines collapsed on Sunday, trapping 19 people under the rubble, officials said. Initial reports suggested that 24 people had been rescued from the building, and two more from an apartment-style hotel nearby.

The cause of the collapse remains unclear, but officials said the building's walls and scaffolding had buckled severely, making rescue efforts challenging. The city government is working to locate and extract the surviving individuals, with a focus on identifying the trapped personnel





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Philippines Building Collapse Angeles City Construction Accident Rescue Efforts

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