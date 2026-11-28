El Salvador President Nayib Bukele's military intervention in Haiti struggles to secure territory while clashes intensify. Civilian deaths surge as gangs retaliate against the security forces. Experts warn of long-term risks.

El Salvador President Nayib Bukele deployed over two thousand soldiers to Haiti in late October, launching a rapid military intervention aimed at dismantling the entrenched gang networks that have destabilized the Caribbean nation. This decisive action arrived as Haiti ans expressed relief that a regional leader was finally attempting to confront the violence that has killed more than twenty thousand people in just four years. The initial surge of troops was framed as a mission to recover four missing Salvadoran security personnel who disappeared on October 18.

Military Surge and Lack of Territorial Gains

Despite the significant deployment of force, security experts note that the Salvadoran contingent has not achieved concrete territorial gains in the months since arriving. Robert Muggah, a Haiti advisor to the United Nations, characterized the operation as having a theatrical component designed to shock and awe, but he emphasized that this has not yet translated into securing and holding key areas. The mission operates outside the United Nations mandate that previously covered only one hundred and twenty non-combatants from El Salvador.

Also read China tests floating bridge landing tactic in Dacheng Bay drills near Taiwan

President Bukele initially stated that the primary objective was the recovery of his countrymen, yet the scope of operations has expanded far beyond the location where the four Salvadorans went missing. The deployment now includes widespread airstrikes and aggressive security operations across various sectors. However, neither the Haitian nor the Salvadoran government has disclosed the specific terms of their bilateral security agreement, and both officials have remained silent on the detailed mechanics of the joint mission.

Escalating Violence and Civilian Casualties

The intensity of the conflict has increased dramatically, with the Armed Conflict Location and Event Data Project recording a sharp rise in fatalities. ACLED data reveals that three hundred and seventeen deaths occurred between October 18 and November 20, a figure more than double the one hundred and thirty-five deaths recorded during the same period the previous month. This spike in violence involves clashes between multiple actors, including Bukele's troops, the Haitian national police, the fledgling Haitian army, a United Nations-backed mission, and private military contractors.

Advertisement

Gangs have responded to the heightened security presence with brutal retaliation against local populations. In Croix-des-Bouquets, an area on the outskirts of Port-au-Prince, gangs killed at least ten civilians in mid-November. Experts report that armed groups are actively searching residents' phones for evidence of support for President Bukele, effectively punishing the population for the interference. At least twenty-six victims were identified as civilians caught in the crossfire of these escalating operations.

Political Motivations and Judicial Hurdles

The intervention carries significant political weight for President Bukele, who faces re-election in February. Polls published shortly after the deployment began indicate strong domestic support for the mission, which bolsters his image as a decisive leader in the region. This popularity aligns with a broader shift across the Americas toward right-leaning governments that prioritize hardline interventions against organized crime, often influenced by the administration of US President Donald Trump.

Haiti has announced plans to construct prisons modeled after those in El Salvador, following a visit by its security minister to a notorious incarceration facility. However, human rights advocates warn that such a strategy is unlikely to succeed in Haiti due to the collapse of the judicial system. Rosy Auguste Ducena, program director at Haiti's RNDDH rights group, stated that the judiciary is corrupt and lacks the competent judges necessary to secure convictions, noting that impunity is the root cause of the current crisis.

Future Risks and Strategic Implications

The long-term viability of the security operation faces serious scrutiny as casualties mount. The Salvadoran army confirmed that three soldiers died in Haiti last week, marking the first casualties since the troop surge began. Security expert Luis Enrique Amaya cautioned that a protracted campaign requires a robust exit strategy, warning that withdrawing without a clear narrative of triumph could undermine political support.

Advertisement

Gangs currently control more than eighty percent of Port-au-Prince and maintain checkpoints along vital roads and in central agricultural regions. They are accused of orchestrating dozens of massacres, mass kidnappings, and systemic sexual violence. The current strategy risks driving unwilling recruits into gang ranks without providing them a viable alternative. Without a functioning judicial process to handle arrests, the cycle of violence may continue to destabilize the region for years to come.