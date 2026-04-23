Bukit Batok Couple Rescues and Cares for Baby Owl

A couple in Bukit Batok, Singapore, discovered a young owl perched on a car and provided care until NParks officers arrived to collect it. They created a calm environment and followed NParks' instructions to ensure the owlet's wellbeing.

A Bukit Batok couple experienced an unexpected wildlife encounter on April 18th when they discovered a young owl perched on a vehicle near their home.

The story began around 11:55 am when Fazrin, the husband of Dyah, a marketing manager, initially noticed the small bird of prey. Recognizing the potential vulnerability of the creature, he alerted Dyah, who was inside their residence at the time. Concerned for the owlet’s wellbeing, Dyah immediately went outside to assess the situation. Her primary worry was that the bird might sustain injuries from a fall or become dehydrated in the warm weather.

Approaching the owlet cautiously, she contacted the National Parks Board (NParks) via their dedicated hotline to report the finding and seek guidance on how best to assist the animal. The NParks officer who responded requested photographs of the owlet to help with identification and assessment. They also advised Dyah to carefully contain the bird in a box or other secure container.

Demonstrating a strong commitment to the owlet’s welfare, Dyah was determined to provide a safe haven for the little creature. She even playfully mentioned her willingness to search through recycling bins to find a suitable box, highlighting her dedication to ‘saving the fluffy cute baby owl’. Fortunately, a blue recycling bin was conveniently located nearby, and she was able to locate a cardboard box of appropriate size.

Once secured, Dyah brought the owlet inside their home and meticulously created a calm and comfortable environment. Understanding that stress could be detrimental to the bird’s health, she proactively closed all windows, switched off fans, lights, and the television, and instead activated the air conditioning to maintain a stable and peaceful atmosphere. NParks specifically instructed her not to offer any food to the owlet, explaining that their team would be arriving shortly to take the bird into their care.

Dyah diligently followed these instructions, providing only a small dish of water inside the box to ensure the owlet remained hydrated. The NParks officers arrived at approximately 1:27 pm and thoroughly examined the owlet. They inquired about the precise location where the bird was found, seeking clues about its origins. The team carefully took possession of the owlet, initiating a search of the surrounding trees for any indication of a nest or the presence of the mother owl.

Their assessment confirmed that the owlet was still too young to fly, indicating it was entirely dependent on its parents or human intervention. The officers remained in the area for an extended period, patiently observing in the hope that the mother owl would return.

However, after several hours, with no sign of the parent bird, the NParks team departed with the owlet around 3:00 pm. Dyah expressed a heartfelt wish for the owlet’s wellbeing, hoping it would remain safe, healthy, and eventually successfully take flight. This heartwarming story exemplifies the importance of community involvement in wildlife conservation and the dedication of organizations like NParks in protecting Singapore’s natural heritage.

The couple’s quick thinking and compassionate response undoubtedly contributed to the owlet receiving the care it needed, increasing its chances of a successful return to the wild. It serves as a reminder that even in urban environments, encounters with wildlife are possible, and responsible action can make a significant difference





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