Bukit Batok Couple Rescues and Cares for Lost Owlet

A couple in Bukit Batok discovered a baby owl perched on a car and provided it with care until NParks officers arrived to safely collect the bird.

A Bukit Batok couple experienced an unexpected wildlife encounter on April 18th when they discovered a young owl perched on a vehicle near their home.

The incident began around 11:55 am when Fazrin, the husband of Dyah, a marketing manager, initially noticed the small bird of prey. Recognizing the potential vulnerability of the creature, Dyah quickly joined her husband to assess the situation. Her immediate concern was for the owlet’s wellbeing, fearing it might be injured or suffering from dehydration. She described a strong impulse to protect the animal, even jokingly mentioning she would search through trash bins to ensure its safety.

Dyah promptly contacted the National Parks Board (NParks) via their hotline, providing details about the owlet’s location and condition. Following NParks’ guidance, she sent photographs of the bird to assist in its assessment. She was instructed to secure the owlet in a box or other safe container while awaiting the arrival of NParks officers. Demonstrating a remarkable dedication to the animal’s welfare, Dyah located a nearby blue recycling bin and carefully searched for a suitable cardboard box.

Once secured, she brought the owlet into their home and meticulously created a calm and stress-free environment. This involved closing windows, turning off appliances like fans, lights, and the television, and activating the air conditioning to maintain a comfortable temperature. Importantly, she adhered to NParks’ advice against feeding the owlet, instead providing a small amount of water. NParks officers arrived at approximately 1:27 pm to collect the owlet.

They thoroughly examined the bird and inquired about the location where it was found. The team then conducted a search of the surrounding trees, looking for any indication of a nest or the presence of the mother owl. It was determined that the owlet was still too young to fly, further emphasizing its vulnerability.

After a period of observation, during which no sign of the mother owl was detected, the NParks team carefully took the owlet into their care and departed around 3:00 pm. Dyah expressed a heartfelt hope for the owlet’s future, wishing for its safety, good health, and eventual successful fledging. The couple’s quick thinking and compassionate response ensured the owlet received the care it needed until professional help arrived, highlighting the importance of community involvement in wildlife conservation.

This incident serves as a reminder of the diverse wildlife that shares our urban spaces and the responsibility we have to protect them





asiaonecom / 🏆 10. in SG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Owl Wildlife Rescue Nparks Bukit Batok Singapore Owlet Animal Rescue

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Man seen driving against traffic flow in Bukit Batok, arrested for dangerous drivingA 46-year-old male driver has been arrested after he was caught on dashcam footage driving against the flow of traffic in Bukit Batok.The incident happened at about 4.20pm on April 17, along Bukit Batok Road towards Jurong Town Hall Road.

Read more »

Driver Arrested After Wrong-Way Driving Incident in Bukit BatokA 46-year-old man was arrested following a dangerous driving incident on Bukit Batok Road, where he was filmed driving his BMW against the flow of traffic, causing alarm among nearby commuters.

Read more »

Couple spot baby owl atop car in Bukit Batok, care for it until NParks officers arriveA couple in Bukit Batok had a surprising encounter with nature when they spotted a baby owl sitting atop a car and took care of it until NParks officers arrived to collect the little bird on April 18. The incident took place at a carpark near Block 213 Bukit Batok Street 21. Dyah, a marketing manager, told AsiaOne that her...

Read more »

Couple in Bukit Batok Rescues Baby OwlA couple in Bukit Batok, Singapore, discovered a baby owl perched on a car and cared for it until NParks officers arrived to safely collect the bird. They ensured the owlet was comfortable and followed NParks' advice on minimal intervention.

Read more »

Bukit Batok Couple Rescues and Cares for Baby OwlA couple in Bukit Batok, Singapore, discovered a young owl perched on a car and provided care until NParks officers arrived to collect it. They created a calm environment and followed NParks' instructions to ensure the owlet's wellbeing.

Read more »