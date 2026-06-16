Bukit Panjang's First Million-Dollar Five-Room HDB Flat Sold at Senja Road

A five-room HDB flat at Block 605 Senja Road in Bukit Panjang has become the town's first to cross the S$1 million mark in a resale transaction, fetching S$1.05 million and setting a new benchmark for five-room flats in the area.

Bukit Panjang has achieved a significant milestone with its first-ever million-dollar resale transaction for a five-room HDB flat. The record-breaking sale involved a unit at Block 605 Senja Road , which changed hands on June 9, 2026, for S$1.05 million.

The flat, situated between the 28th and 30th floors, spans approximately 1,292 square feet, resulting in a price of around S$812 per square foot. With its lease commencing in 1999, the property retains about 72 years of lease remaining, offering a relatively long tenure compared to other high-value resale transactions. This sale surpasses the previous five-room record in Bukit Panjang, set in June 2025 when a flat at Block 181 Jelebu Road sold for S$998,000.

That unit, measuring 1,195 sq ft, achieved about S$835 per sq ft and had a lease start date of 2001. While this new transaction establishes a benchmark for five-room flats, it is not the most expensive HDB resale in the town. That distinction belongs to an Executive Apartment at Block 181 Jelebu Road, which fetched S$1.18 million in December 2025. The Senja Road deal, however, stands as the 10th most expensive resale transaction in Bukit Panjang's history.

The property's appeal is largely attributed to its strategic location near key transport nodes. Block 605 is adjacent to the Bukit Panjang MRT station on the Downtown Line, which also interchanges with the Bukit Panjang LRT network. This connectivity provides residents with easy access to Choa Chu Kang and links to the North-South and Jurong Region Lines. The surrounding area is rich in amenities, with Junction 10 and The Tennery offering retail, dining, and a Sheng Siong supermarket.

Bukit Panjang Plaza, with an NTUC FairPrice outlet, and Hillion Mall, featuring additional shopping and services, are also within close proximity. Food options abound, including hawker centres reachable within minutes by bicycle. For families, the neighbourhood boasts 12 childcare centres within 500 metres, an MOE Kindergarten nearby, and several primary schools within the one-kilometre enrolment radius.

Recreational facilities are also plentiful, with an ActiveSG centre and community club a short walk away, and Pang Sua Pond, known for its waterfront boardwalk and event space, approximately five minutes on foot. This concentration of transport, retail, education, and leisure amenities makes the area exceptionally convenient, rivaling mature estates despite being in a non-mature town. The trade-off for such accessibility may be higher traffic and activity levels due to its proximity to a major transport and commercial hub





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