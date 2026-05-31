Bukit Sembawang Estates Launches Pollen Collection II with Sustainable Features Starting at $928 psf

Bukit Sembawang Estates has launched a new phase of landed homes called Pollen Collection II in the established Seletar Hills enclave. The development includes intermediate and corner terraces with five bedrooms plus a study private lifts and extensive solar panel coverage. Prices start from $4.2 million or approximately $928 psf. The homes emphasize sustainability with EV charging provisions and energy efficient design while offering spacious layouts and north-south orientation for optimal ventilation.

Bukit Sembawang Estates BSE has released a portion of the houses in Pollen Collection II for sale with prices starting from $928 per square foot based on floor area.

This latest phase follows the successful launch of Pollen Collection and adds to the developer's longstanding legacy in Singapore's landed property market. BSE has been a prominent builder of landed homes in Seletar Hills and Luxus Hills in District 28 since the 1950s creating a distinctive identity along Ang Mo Kio Avenue 5. The Pollen Collection II homes are located adjacent to the earlier Pollen Collection phase and will be built around a new park.

They share a master plan with the Nim Collection and Pollen Collection designed by the acclaimed architectural firm W Architects. The development features intermediate and corner terraces each spanning three stories plus a mezzanine and an attic providing five bedrooms plus a study. Intermediate terraces range from 4525 to 4589 square feet while corner terraces span 4689 to 5316 square feet. Prices for intermediate terraces begin at $42 million roughly $928 per square foot.

The portion currently launched includes units with colored exteriors on the scale model while unreleased units appear in unmarked white. Road access to the entire enclave is via Nim Road off Ang Mo Kio Avenue 5. The layout of the showcased inter-terrace home demonstrates efficient use of space with particular praise for the mezzanine level which the reviewer suggests could be adapted as a junior master bedroom ideal for multigenerational families.

Standout features include a high voltage power point in the car porch and provisions for future electric vehicle charger installation reflecting an energy sustainable approach. Double the solar panel coverage compared to Pollen Collection aims to generate more household power. According to the developer these rooftop panels support daily appliances such as air conditioners the private lift refrigerator and washing machine promoting a net energy positive household. The development also incorporates passive cooling and water efficient features enhancing sustainability.

Architecturally the design preserves the impressive sense of arrival experienced when entering the living room from the main entrance a hallmark also seen in Pollen Collection. Double volume ceilings create a palatial living space and extended windows from the car porch roof to the outdoor garden optimize natural light. Nearly all homes are north south facing with generous spacing between rows to prevent shading. The orientation and strategically placed terraces on each floor improve cross ventilation and reduce heat gain.

Each home includes a private lift serving all floors including the mezzanine and attic. The dry kitchen adjacent to the living room flows into a wet kitchen located at the rear of the house. BSE continues its tradition of refining landed home offerings with improvements in architectural elements layout design fixtures and features across each phase of its collections in the area





asiaonecom / 🏆 10. in SG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Bukit Sembawang Estates Pollen Collection II Landed Homes Singapore District 28 Sustainable Design Solar Panels EV Charger Ready Terraced Houses Singapore Property

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Blue Origin's New Glenn Rocket Explodes During Test at Cape CanaveralA Blue Origin New Glenn rocket exploded during a test at the launch pad at the Cape Canaveral Space Force station in Florida on May 28, shaking nearby homes and briefly painting the sky orange.

Read more »

Thailand Launches Mobile App for Digital Arrival Cards to Streamline ImmigrationThailand's new mobile application, THIM, allows international visitors to complete their arrival card digitally before landing, reducing completion time to about three minutes. The app is set to launch on October 1 and will sync data with immigration systems, eliminating the need for QR codes.

Read more »

EU Says Trade Relationship with China Not Sustainable, Seeks Robust ResponseThe European Commission has stated that the current state of the trade and investment relationship with China is not sustainable, citing a significant trade deficit in goods with China. The EU aims to maintain trade relations while reducing its dependence on China.

Read more »

Singapore launches GUIDE framework for underwater infrastructure security at Shangri-La DialogueSingapore's Defence Minister Chan Chun Sing announced the launch of the Guiding Principles for Underwater Infrastructure Defence Exchanges (GUIDE) during the 23rd IISS Shangri-La Dialogue on May 30, 2026. The voluntary framework, endorsed by 17 countries from Europe, Middle East, Oceania and Southeast Asia, aims to enhance cooperation on the security of critical underwater infrastructure such as subsea telecommunications cables. It establishes shared principles and potential collaboration areas for defence establishments without creating new legal obligations.

Read more »

Israel Launches Strikes Across South LebanonIsrael launched strikes across south Lebanon on Saturday after ordering evacuations from more than a dozen locations, wounding two soldiers in the process.

Read more »

PM Wong Launches Initiative to Support Parents in Digital JourneyPrime Minister Lawrence Wong has launched a national initiative to support parents in fostering healthy digital habits with their children.

Read more »