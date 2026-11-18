Bulgaria's Ministry of Innovation and Digital Transformation reveals a five-year intrusion into government databases. Over 130 GB of documents were stolen, though no personal data was compromised.

Bulgaria has exposed a significant, long-running cyber espionage campaign that targeted core government infrastructure for five years. The Ministry for Innovation and Digital Transformation announced the discovery on November 18, revealing that unauthorized actors accessed vast quantities of sensitive state information since 2021.

Scale of The Data Extraction Event

Minister Ivan Vassilev disclosed that the total volume of extracted data exceeded 130 gigabytes. This data comprised approximately 62 million individual pages from various government databases. The breach occurred without detection until new monitoring systems identified the anomalies.

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While the volume of stolen documents is substantial, the Ministry confirmed that there is currently no evidence suggesting Bulgarian citizens' personal data was compromised. The focus of the intrusion appeared to be on institutional records rather than private citizen profiles.

Attribution and Perpetrator Analysis

The investigation identified that several international hacking groups collaborated on the operation. However, Minister Vassilev stated that investigators have not found conclusive proof linking the attackers to any specific foreign government or intelligence service. The attribution remains technically complex due to the involvement of multiple non-state actors.

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The diversity of the hacking groups involved suggests a sophisticated, multi-layered approach to bypassing national security defenses. This complexity has made it difficult for authorities to assign blame to a single nation-state entity.

Scope of Compromised Government Information

The stolen information covered virtually every sector of government activity. The compromised data included cabinet work, internal reports, and official correspondence between different ministries and state institutions. This broad scope indicates a deep penetration into the administrative core of the Bulgarian state.

The breadth of the data exfiltration highlights the severity of the security failure. Access to inter-ministerial correspondence could potentially reveal strategic planning and internal communications among key government bodies.

The Discovery and Immediate Remediation Steps

The intrusion was finally uncovered in August after Bulgaria deployed a new national cyber security monitoring system. This new infrastructure detected suspicious activity patterns that had previously gone unnoticed. The detection triggered a comprehensive investigation involving multiple state agencies.

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The response team included intelligence agencies, the defence ministry, police forces, and domestic cybersecurity experts. International partners, including the European Union Agency for Cybersecurity, also assisted in the technical analysis and containment efforts. Authorities have since isolated the affected systems to prevent further data loss.

Ongoing Legal and Institutional Investigations

Minister Vassilev confirmed that prosecutors have been formally notified to investigate the breach. The legal inquiry will examine both the actions of the hackers and potential failures by state institutions during the period of unauthorized access. This dual focus aims to determine how the intrusion persisted undetected for years.

The investigation will likely assess the adequacy of previous security protocols. Identifying institutional vulnerabilities is a critical component of the current legal and technical review process.