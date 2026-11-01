Bulgarians voted on Sunday in a presidential runoff between Iliana Iotova and Andrey Gyurov, held as drone strikes on merchant ships in the Black Sea raise security concerns.

Bulgaria ns went to the polls on Sunday to elect a president after a tight race between the two leading candidates failed to produce an outright winner in last weekend's first round vote.

The runoff is being held for the largely ceremonial role. Incumbent president Iliana Iotova, 61, led over ex-caretaker prime minister Andrey Gyurov, 50. Iotova fell short of the 50 percent threshold in the first round race of 27 candidates that saw a record-low turnout. Exit polls will be published after voting ends at 8 p.m. (1800 GMT).

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Drone Attacks Spark International Concern

A result is likely on Monday as the ballot papers are counted. The presidential vote comes against the backdrop of a series of drone attacks on merchant ships off Bulgaria's Black Sea coast in the past month. The strikes have sparked international condemnation and concerns about the growing reach of the war in Ukraine. About two dozen seafarers are feared dead and the strikes have prompted the government to seek allied assistance to bolster maritime security.

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On Wednesday a Greek container ship sank after being hit by sea drones. The attack added to fears for shipping in the region. Both leading presidential candidates have condemned the attacks. Prime Minister Rumen Radev, who backs Iotova, said the strikes' outcome benefits the Russian Federation.

They have both called for a diplomatic end to the war. A victory for Iotova would make her Bulgaria's first elected female president. She became acting president in January after Radev resigned to enter and win a parliamentary race on what many political analysts considered a Kremlin-friendly ticket. Gyurov, who served as caretaker prime minister this year, is supported by pro-Western, reformist parties and has long expressed support for Ukraine.

Vote Signals Bulgaria's Security Alignment

He signed a security cooperation agreement with Kyiv during his time as premier. A host of right-leaning political figures, among them ex-premier Boiko Borisov, have expressed support for Gyurov. The vote is being watched for its signal on Bulgaria's direction amid the war next door. The outcome could shape how Sofia aligns with allies on security.

Election officials are counting ballots after polls close. The result is expected on Monday.