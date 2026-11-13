Burberry Sales Surge as Core Product Strategy Pays Off in Key Markets

Burberry outperforms luxury rivals with a 4 percent sales rise driven by trench coat demand. The turnaround strategy boosts profits and shares while CEO Schulman signals continued growth.

Burberry reported stronger-than-expected comparable sales growth of 4 percent for the three months ending September 26. This performance beat analyst forecasts and surpassed larger industry competitors including LVMH and Kering.

The UK-based luxury fashion house achieved an adjusted operating profit of £62 million for the first half of the year. This figure significantly exceeded the £44 million forecast by market experts. The financial results highlight the success of the current leadership team under CEO Joshua Schulman.

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Strategic Refocus Drives Revenue Growth

Burberry's rebound is primarily fueled by robust consumer demand for its signature trench coats and scarves. The brand has deliberately shifted its strategy to emphasize these enduring core products. This approach contrasts with previous attempts to push the brand further upmarket which coincided with a general decline in luxury demand.

The new direction resonates with shoppers who are becoming more sensitive to high prices. Burberry aims to provide enduring value and better value for money. This strategy is particularly effective in attracting aspirational luxury consumers who remain cautious about spending.

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Strong Performance in China and the Americas

China represents a critical market for Burberry and the results there are particularly notable. The brand recorded a 5 percent rise in comparable sales during the second quarter. This follows a 9 percent growth rate in the preceding quarter. The success in China defies the broader industry trend of weakening sales in the region.

CEO Joshua Schulman noted that global luxury customers, especially those in China, are experiencing fatigue with exorbitant pricing. He stated that the brand's focus on value is resonating strongly with these consumers. The Americas emerged as the strongest region for the company. Sales in the United States and surrounding markets rose by 11 percent in the second quarter.

Investor Confidence and Market Reaction

The market reacted positively to the financial results with Burberry shares rising 7 percent in morning trading. The performance has bolstered confidence among key investors including Mike Ashley's Fraser Group. Ashley invested in the company after observing belief in Schulman's turnaround plan. Fraser Group stocks Burberry in its Flannels chain.

Bernstein analyst Luca Solca described the overall growth as almost matching that of Hermes. The growth rate was 9 percentage points better than LVMH's fashion and leather goods division in the same period. Kernow Asset Management described the turnaround as progressing well. They highlighted a fifth consecutive quarter of growth for the brand.

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Operational Restructuring and Future Outlook

Burberry is implementing significant cost-cutting measures to support its financial recovery. The company announced a major restructuring plan last year to cut almost a fifth of its workforce. These reductions are intended to save £100 million in annual costs by early next year. The operational changes aim to streamline the business and improve efficiency.

The brand has also enlisted British celebrities such as Pierce Brosnan and Fiona Shaw for marketing campaigns. These campaigns promote the renewed focus on classic products like trench coats. Burberry plans to update investors on its long-term strategy in March. The upcoming presentation will provide further details on the next phase of the revival plan.