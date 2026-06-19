Burnham Wins Makerfield By-Election, Opens Door to Labour Leadership Challenge

Andy Burnham won the Makerfield by-election with 55% of the vote, defeating Reform UK. The victory allows him to challenge Prime Minister Keir Starmer for Labour leadership. Burnham's return to parliament signals a potential shift in UK politics as Labour faces internal turmoil and rising support for Reform UK.

Andy Burnham , the veteran Labour politician and Greater Manchester mayor, secured a decisive victory in the Makerfield by-election on Friday, June 19, 2026, winning a parliamentary seat and paving the way for a widely anticipated leadership challenge against Prime Minister Keir Starmer .

The by-election, triggered by the resignation of Labour MP Josh Simons, saw Burnham capture nearly 55 percent of the vote, defeating Reform UK candidate Robert Kenyon by over 9,000 ballots. In his acceptance speech, Burnham declared the result a final warning for his party, emphasizing that this was a last chance to change course.

The victory was particularly significant given the constituency's demographics: 77,000 voters in a predominantly white, working-class area that has become fertile ground for the hard-right Reform UK, led by anti-immigration firebrand Nigel Farage. Despite Reform's national surge, Burnham's strong performance demonstrated his ability to counter the populist threat, with turnout reaching 59 percent, the highest for a by-election in seven years.

Burnham, who served as an MP from 2001 to 2017 before becoming mayor, represents Labour's soft-left wing and has been a vocal critic of Starmer's centrist policies. His return to parliament positions him as the primary challenger to Starmer, who has been under increasing pressure since Labour's poor performance in local elections last month.

Starmer's leadership has been further weakened by policy U-turns and a scandal over his appointment of Peter Mandelson, a former associate of Jeffrey Epstein, as ambassador to Washington. Dozens of Labour MPs have called for Starmer to resign, and several ministers have stepped down, with national polls indicating that Reform would win the next general election, expected in 2029. Despite this, Starmer has refused to quit, insisting his 2024 landslide victory gives him a five-year mandate.

However, the by-election result has intensified calls for change, with Burnham now able to easily secure the support of 81 Labour MPs needed to trigger a leadership contest. The political landscape now shifts to Burnham's next move. Under party rules, leadership candidates must be MPs, and Burnham is set to be sworn in on Monday. His allies hope that Starmer can be persuaded to step down to avoid a divisive contest, but Starmer has vowed to fight any challenge.

Reports indicate that Starmer offered Burnham a senior role in his government, an offer that Burnham reportedly rejected. Meanwhile, other potential candidates, such as former health minister Wes Streeting, have indicated they may also enter the race, though Streeting has suggested that Starmer should use the weekend to consider his future.

The outcome of this power struggle will shape not only Labour's direction but also the broader UK political landscape, as the party seeks to regain public trust and counter the rise of Reform UK. Burnham's victory in Makerfield has set the stage for a dramatic showdown that could redefine British politics in the coming months





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