Burnout Employee Concludes: 'This Isn't the Economy to Prioritise Mental Health' and Quits

A post on r/askSingapore regarding a burnt-out employee contemplating quitting her job. She shared her distress with the current work environment, including compressed timelines and bloated responsibilities, and expressed concern about prioritizing mental health in the current economy.

A burnt-out employee is considering quitting amid growing responsibilities after expressing frustrations on online forum r/askSingapore, where she shared her thoughts about the current state of her job and the demand for mental health prioritization in the economy.

The author mentioned crying every day, feeling super miserable, and finding it difficult to cope with compressed timelines, bloated responsibilities, and no hope of promotion. She also asked for advice on how to cope and if the current job is worth prioritizing mental health





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Burnout Quitting Prioritising Mental Health Compressed Timelines Bloated Responsibilities Mental Health Prioritization In The Economy AI Changes Overloaded At Work The Rejection Of The Idea That Employees Shoul Minimum Occupation Period Executive Condominiums

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