Burnt-out employee questions worth of job after constant stress

A Singaporean employee is questioning whether their job is worth the constant stress after returning from the weekend to an inbox overflowing with urgent requests from colleagues. The employee who shared their frustrations on Reddit had already stayed back in the office until 9 pm the previous Friday trying to clear a massive backlog only to log in again after the weekend and find yet another pile of work waiting for them. The employee is now feeling completely burnt out and is seeking advice from others online.

SINGAPORE: One burnt-out employee says they are beginning to question whether their job is worth the constant stress after returning from the weekend to an inbox overflowing with urgent requests from colleagues.

The employee who shared their frustrations on Reddit had already stayed back in the office until 9 pm the previous Friday trying to clear a massive backlog only to log in again after the weekend and find yet another pile of work waiting for them. The workload is insane the company culture is toxic and there's 0 flexibility given to me. There is no WFH colleagues are all yes-men and a toxic manager.

The employee said they have been trying to push through for quite some time repeatedly convincing themselves that work is just work and that things would eventually improve. However the situation appears to have worsened as work increasingly spills into weekends with colleagues sending tasks during off days and clients calling outside working hours.

Now feeling completely burnt out they turned to others online for advice and asked the question that had clearly been weighing on them for some time If you want to quit find a job first The post quickly drew responses from other Singaporeans many of whom shared similar experiences working in high-pressure environments. One Redditor who said they had once been in the same situation urged the employee to begin searching for a new role immediately.

Start your job hunt now Disregard any and all negatives mental health is often under-appreciated No point in daily torturing yourself especially if you're below your 40s; there's still a long runway ahead. I'm in my 50s and honestly don't care just working towards my final 1/3 of working life… You will do better once you take the 1st step. Just quiet quit Weekends are for resting These people know no boundaries in disturbing your off days.

If they try to pinpoint your mistakes make sure to keep all receipts to cover your ass. Don't think it's right to squeeze people dry like that. I was in a similar situation as you and I chose to leave on impulse while I was interviewing. It was really a leap of faith; I cried multiple times because I was anxious and I really guilt-tripped myself because I had big-ticket items coming up BTO wedding.

I think ultimately it depends on whether you have big-ticket items coming up and if you're okay with losing that leverage. Always use this as a guideline nowadays-if you want to quit find a job first The market is volatile. In other news a Singaporean who graduated from a well-known university in the United Kingdom revealed online that despite sending out more than 100 job applications since December 2025 she is still unable to secure a full-time role.

In a post shared on a local forum on Friday May 22 the graduate said she returned to Singapore believing her qualifications and experience would give her a decent shot at landing work. MOM Wage growth slowed down for workers in Singapore last year compared with 2024 expected to stay moderate in 2026 Driver says he dumped office furniture by the roadside because it was more convenient gets S$8,000 fine A man was fined $8,000 last year for illegally dumping a large amount of dismantled office furniture and partitions on Joo Yee Road.

The National Environment Agency NEA issued a statement stating. In a separate incident a driver dumped a large amount of office furniture by the roadside because it was more convenient. He was fined $8,000 for the offense.





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