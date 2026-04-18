Bus Crashes Through Pasir Ris Divider, Colliding with Four Vehicles; Three Hospitalized

A multi-vehicle collision occurred in Pasir Ris on Saturday afternoon after a public bus broke through a road divider and struck four other vehicles. Three individuals were hospitalized following the incident involving two buses, two cars, and a lorry.

A chaotic scene unfolded in Pasir Ris on Saturday afternoon when a public bus veered off course, breaching a road divider and colliding with four other vehicles. The incident, which occurred on April 18, resulted in three individuals being transported to Changi General Hospital for medical attention. Social media platforms were quickly flooded with harrowing footage capturing the moments leading up to and immediately after the collision.

The videos depict a service 39 bus executing a turn from Pasir Ris Street 11 onto Pasir Ris Drive 1. However, instead of maintaining its course in the leftmost lane, the bus unexpectedly swerved towards the right. Its trajectory continued until it forcefully crashed through a section of the central road divider, striking multiple vehicles that were stationary on the opposing side of the roadway.

Photographic evidence from the aftermath paints a stark picture of the accident's severity. Several cars were observed to be pinned, trapped between the errant service 39 bus and another bus situated on the other side of the road. The impact from these vehicles, in turn, caused a lorry positioned behind them to be struck as well.

Inquiries made by AsiaOne to the relevant authorities, specifically the police and the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF), revealed that the individuals conveyed to Changi General Hospital were a 55-year-old female car driver, a 47-year-old male lorry driver, and the 33-year-old female driver of one of the involved buses. All were reported to be conscious upon arrival at the hospital. The police further indicated that the 71-year-old male driver of the service 39 bus is cooperating with investigators and providing information as part of the ongoing probe into the incident.

A spokesperson for SBS Transit, Grace Wu, confirmed that the bus captain operating the service 39 bus, as well as any passengers on board at the time, did not sustain any injuries. Wu emphasized that the bus operator's primary concern is the welfare of those who were hurt in the accident. SBS Transit is actively engaged with the injured parties or their designated next-of-kin to offer support and assistance. The company also extended a formal apology to all passengers and other motorists affected by the incident, acknowledging the distress and inconvenience it undoubtedly caused





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Pasir Ris Accident Bus Crash Road Divider Vehicle Collision Injuries

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