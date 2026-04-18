Bus Smashes Through Road Divider in Pasir Ris, Causing Multi-Vehicle Collision

A service 39 bus lost control in Pasir Ris, breaking through a road divider and colliding with four other vehicles. Three people were hospitalized following the incident.

A shocking incident unfolded in Pasir Ris on Saturday afternoon when a public bus veered off course, crashing through a road divider and colliding with four other vehicles. The chaotic scene resulted in three individuals being transported to Changi General Hospital for medical attention. The collision involved two buses, two cars, and a lorry, painting a grim picture of the aftermath.

Eyewitness accounts and video footage circulating on social media platforms vividly illustrate the sequence of events. The service 39 bus, as captured in the recordings, was observed making a turn from Pasir Ris Street 11 onto Pasir Ris Drive 1. However, instead of maintaining its course in the leftmost lane, the bus abruptly swerved towards the right. Its trajectory led it directly into a section of the central road divider, breaching the railings and impacting vehicles that were stationary on the opposing side of the carriageway. Photographs taken in the wake of the accident depict a scene of considerable disruption. Two cars were found pinned between the service 39 bus and another bus positioned on the opposite lane. This chain reaction also affected a lorry that was situated directly behind the trapped cars. Authorities were quickly on the scene to manage the aftermath. Inquiries made by AsiaOne to the police and the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) confirmed that three individuals sustained injuries and were taken to Changi General Hospital. These individuals included a 55-year-old female car driver, a 47-year-old male lorry driver, and a 33-year-old female bus driver, all of whom were conscious at the time of transport. The police have also stated that the 71-year-old male driver of the service 39 bus is cooperating with the ongoing investigation into the incident. SBS Transit, the operator of the involved bus service, has issued a statement. Grace Wu, a spokesperson for SBS Transit, assured that neither the captain nor the passengers aboard the service 39 bus sustained any injuries. She emphasized that the company's primary concern is the welfare of those who were hurt. SBS Transit confirmed they are actively communicating with the injured parties or their families to offer support and assistance. Wu concluded by extending an apology to all affected passengers and other motorists for the significant distress and inconvenience caused by the collision. The investigation will likely focus on the cause of the driver's deviation from the intended lane, examining factors such as potential mechanical failure, driver distraction, or medical emergency. The condition of the road divider and the visibility at the time of the incident may also be part of the comprehensive inquiry to prevent future occurrences. This incident serves as a stark reminder of the fragility of road safety and the potential consequences of even minor navigational errors at the helm of large vehicles. The swift response from emergency services and the bus operator's commitment to assisting the injured are crucial steps in addressing this unfortunate event. Further details regarding the investigation's findings are anticipated to be released as they become available, shedding more light on how this serious collision came to pass and what measures can be implemented to enhance road safety in the area





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Bus Accident Pasir Ris Road Safety Multi-Vehicle Collision Traffic Incident

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