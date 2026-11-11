The Central Planning Region's vacancy fell to 10.8% in Q3, while premium business park rents rise 2.6% to $6.90 per sq ft. Older clusters weaken, new supply drives Q3 national vacancy to 22.8%. Analysts expect a 3% rent increase by 2027 despite 12.3m sq ft supply.

In Q3 of 2024, the Central Planning Region experienced a significant dip in business park vacancy rates, falling to 10.8 percent, marking the lowest point since the completion of the Geneo redevelopment in early 2025.

According to data released by Savills, this decline was largely driven by robust demand that stabilized following a surge in occupancy during Q2. While the Central region saw this improvement, older business park clusters in both the East and West Planning Regions witnessed a weakening in demand, reflecting a shift toward newer, higher‑specification facilities.

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The overall trend on the island shifted the business park vacancy rate upward by 0.7 percentage points quarter‑on‑quarter, bringing the national average to 22.8 percent in Q3. This rise was partially offset by an increase in supply, especially in the North Planning Region where new developments were added to the market. In terms of rental performance, standard business parks recorded a modest 0.5 percent year‑on‑quarter rise, climbing to $4.13 per square foot.

Prime Spaces Drive Rent Growth

Prime‑tier spaces, however, experienced a stronger uptick, rising 2.6 percent to $6.90 per square foot. The high‑spec industrial segment also saw a positive movement, with rents increasing 1.4 percent to $3.98 per square foot. Savills highlights that the stronger demand for prime spaces underscores occupiers' preference for newer workplaces that boast enhanced sustainability features, advanced technology integrations, and superior amenities.

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Companies within the technology, advanced manufacturing, and business services sectors continue to prioritize modern, well‑equipped facilities, which in turn reinforces the rental resilience of premium spaces compared to older industrial sites. As a result, landlords and investors can anticipate continued inflation in rent levels for superior buildings, as well as a gradual rebalancing of the market toward newer developments. Beyond the raw numbers, the news underscores a broader shift in how businesses are selecting and valuing their physical premises.

After the pandemic accelerated a move toward hybrid and flexible work models, many tenants opted for facilities that support digital collaboration tools, modular workstations, and robust IT infrastructure - attributes that are more readily found in newer constructions. Consequently, older stock tends to languish in higher vacancy levels until it is either refurbished or repurposed.

Looking ahead, analysts project that rent growth could still surpass 3 percent by 2027, even with the addition of 12.3 million square feet of new space slated for completion in the next few years. The forecast assumes sustained demand from high‑growth sectors and a continued preference for premium specifications. This environment positions landlords favorably, but it also signals that supply dynamics will remain a critical factor in determining market sentiment.

Business Review Platform Expands

In addition to market data, the publication also offers a critical perspective on how executives, such as founders and CFOs, navigate pathways to secure key resources. It underscores how important it is for businesses and thought leaders to engage with platforms that can connect them with senior decision makers-especially in the Asia‑Pacific region.

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By providing a space-via the Singapore Business Review-where industry leaders can access unique business coverage, thought pieces, and exclusive events, the platform aims to bridge communication gaps that often hinder strategic partnerships. This column further highlights upcoming events such as the SFF 2026 conference, which will focus on the 5 forces that are reshaping global finance. These discussions will be of particular interest to business leaders looking to bolster resilience through strategic trade credit protection and other financial safeguards.

Attendees will have the opportunity to hear from experts, gain actionable insights, and network with peers across seven markets. In summary, the enduring demand for modern, high‑specification business parks points to a sustained upward trajectory in premium rents, notwithstanding an increase in overall vacancy driven by older stock. For investors, the key takeaway is that premium, purpose‑built facilities will likely continue to outperform the market through 2027 and beyond.

Future Proofing Workspace

For occupiers, the emphasis remains on future‑proofing workspace to attract top talent and meet evolving business needs.