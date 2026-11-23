The Batmobile from Tim Burton's 1992 film Batman Returns will be auctioned on Nov 23 in Gardena, California, with a preauction estimate of US$5 million to US$7 million. The vehicle could break the Batmobile auction record set in 2013.

The Batmobile from Tim Burton's 1992 film Batman Returns will be auctioned on Monday, Nov 23, in Gardena, near Los Angeles. It is the centerpiece of a Julien's Auctions sale that features dozens of pieces of Batman and other superhero memorabilia.

The preauction estimate is US$5 million, or about S$6.4 million, to US$7 million. The vehicle could break the Batmobile auction record set in 2013. That year, the car driven by Adam West in the 1960s TV series sold for US$4.6 million including fees. The 1992 car is one of three custom-made versions used in Batman Returns.

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Vehicle Dimensions And Historic Features

Known as the Number One Hero car, it measures just about six metres long, or just under 6m, and has two sweeping tail fins. Julien's said in auction notes on its website that the glossy black vehicle appeared in the majority of the film's driving sequences. Since filming, it has spent years on display at the Marconi Automotive Museum in Tustin, California. It still has its original paint, a Chevrolet V-8 engine and a radio-controlled flaming exhaust system.

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Michael Keaton's Batman used that system to torch one of the Penguin's circus goons. In the film, the Batmobile was hijacked by the Penguin, careened through Gotham's streets and lived beneath Wayne Manor. Citing the influence of Burton's darker aesthetic on modern superhero movies, Julien's called the car one of the most recognised and important cinematic vehicles in Hollywood history. No matter who buys this Batmobile, do not expect to see it on the road.

Driving Restrictions And Legal Requirements

Julien's noted that the vehicle is not street legal. The engine and transmission have been tested a limited number of times since filming concluded. The buyer must also adhere to various restrictions under an agreement with Warner Bros. Consumer Products, which handles DC Comics' intellectual property rights.

For example, the buyer must secure approval before exhibiting it at special events. The auction house said the vehicle must remain stationary when exhibited to the public. The sale is set for Nov 23 in Gardena, near Los Angeles.