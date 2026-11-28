BYD introduces the Sealion 7 DM-i, a new seven-seater plug-in hybrid SUV in Singapore, offering 205kW power and up to 900km hybrid range.

BYD has officially expanded its presence in the Singapore automotive market with the introduction of the Sealion 7 DM-i, a seven-seater plug-in hybrid SUV. This new model represents the largest SUV currently available from BYD in the region, catering to families and consumers seeking versatile utility combined with modern hybrid efficiency. The launch marks a significant step in the manufacturer's strategy to capture diverse market segments with a wide range of vehicle options.

Core Design and Practical Dimensions

The Sealion 7 DM-i features a mature design language that aligns with other recent BYD releases, including the facelifted ATTO 3 Evo and the Seal 7 DM-i. The vehicle measures just over five metres in length and just under two metres in width, classifying it as a large vehicle by conventional standards. Despite these substantial dimensions, the smooth lines and well-proportioned body shape give the SUV a deceptive compactness from first glance. The front fascia incorporates a design consistent with the brand's current identity, while the rear end is distinguished by stylised lattice taillights and spoiler-mounted third brake lights.

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Interior Space and Cargo Versatility

Interior space management is a key focus, with the third row providing adequate room for children or smaller adults, though passengers taller than 1.8 metres may find it tight for long journeys. The second row offers significantly more comfort, bolstered by a 2,950mm wheelbase that ensures generous legroom and ample headroom beneath a massive panoramic sunroof. Rear passengers benefit from dedicated climate controls, allowing adjustments to fan speed, temperature, and air zones, along with ceiling-mounted vents for both the second and third rows. Cargo capacity starts at 270 litres with the rearmost seats up, expanding to 960 litres with the third row folded, and reaching a maximum of 1,960 litres when both rear rows are lowered.

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Powertrain Performance and Efficiency Metrics

Powered by the DM-i plug-in hybrid system, the Sealion 7 DM-i combines a 1.5-litre four-cylinder engine with a single electric motor to produce 205kW (275hp) and 315Nm of torque. This powertrain enables acceleration from zero to 100km/h in 8.6 seconds, a respectable figure for a vehicle of this size. The SUV is equipped with a 19kWh Blade battery, which BYD claims provides a maximum electric-only range of up to 80km on a single charge. When operating in combined hybrid mode with a full tank and full charge, the rated range extends to 900km. Real-world testing has shown an average fuel consumption of 19km/L, which drops to approximately 14km/L when the battery is depleted, reinforcing the importance of keeping the battery charged for optimal efficiency.

Driving Dynamics and Technological Features

The driving experience is supported by a high seating position, excellent outward visibility, and a standard 360-degree camera system that simplifies maneuvering the large vehicle. Inside, the cabin features plush, electrically operated front seats that are both ventilated and heated. The driver interacts with a 12.3-inch digital gauge cluster and a 15.6-inch infotainment display, with physical switches and buttons retained for essential functions like drive modes, volume, and adaptive cruise control. While the air conditioning and many settings are managed via the screen, the hybrid system allows users to toggle between full electric and hybrid modes, prioritizing electric propulsion even in hybrid mode until additional power is required. BYD has also enhanced build quality and noise isolation, ensuring a refined cabin environment even at highway speeds, reflecting the brand's recent improvements in vehicle fit and finish.