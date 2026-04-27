BYD Singapore International Marathon Faces Payment Issues During Registration

The BYD Singapore International Marathon encountered technical problems during registration, with runners reporting multiple charges despite failed payment messages. The organiser acknowledged the issues and assured prompt resolution, but participants expressed frustration over the lack of clarity and communication.

The BYD Singapore International Marathon faced significant issues during its registration process, with multiple runners reporting payment problems. Several participants attempted to sign up on Monday, April 27, only to encounter messages indicating failed payments, despite their banks confirming charges.

Mr. Jaymar Patana, a runner from the Philippines, initially suspected his credit card was the issue but experienced the same problem with a different card. He expressed confidence that the transactions could be reversed but highlighted the frustration caused by the technical glitches. Registration fees for the marathon are S$188 for local runners and S$208 for international participants, while the half-marathon costs S$168 for locals and S$188 for international runners.

Registration closes on September 30 or when all slots are filled. This year’s event will cap participation at 52,000 runners across all categories, a decrease from the 2025 event’s numbers. The marathon is scheduled for December 4 to 6, with the 5km and 10km races on December 4 night, the half-marathon on December 5 morning, and the full marathon on December 6 morning. Children’s running events will also take place on December 4 morning.

The new organiser, SG Marathon, took over after Ironman Asia’s decade-long contract ended and aims to address past issues like crowd congestion. However, the registration process has already sparked disappointment among participants. One runner, who preferred to remain anonymous, described making four failed payment attempts, all of which were later charged. Another participant, Ms. Wong, was charged multiple times for the 10km race but has yet to receive confirmation.

She hopes for a swift resolution from the organisers. The organiser acknowledged the technical issues in an Instagram story and assured affected runners that all payment problems would be resolved promptly.

However, many runners expressed frustration on social media, with one user stating, 'Money deducted multiple times, registration not successful, no way to speak to someone about this.

' Another commented, 'Please stop the registration till the payment issue has been resolved. Such a disappointment and embarrassment for the organiser.

' The new organiser faces challenges in rebuilding trust and ensuring a smooth experience for participants





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Singapore Marathon Payment Issues Registration Problems BYD Singapore International Marathon SG Marathon

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