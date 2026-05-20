CAAS Takes Concrete Steps to Mitigate Aviation Risks Amid Middle East Conflict

The Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore (CAAS) is taking concrete steps to address safety concerns in the aviation sector, which are heightened by the Middle East conflict, turbulence, and increased air traffic. By monitoring fuel-related emergencies and safety incidents, CAAS remains vigilant against these risks, ensuring safe flights and operations.

The Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore (CAAS) is actively monitoring the number of fuel-related emergencies declared by all airlines on flights into Singapore, as well as the safety performance of all airlines operating in and out of Changi Airport .

The Middle East conflict and other challenges related to aviation safety, such as turbulence and increased air traffic, pose new safety risks to the aviation sector. In Singapore, the number of safety incidents has risen, particularly those related to turbulence and runway incursions. To mitigate these risks, CAAS is working on concrete steps with the aviation industry, including the 2025-2027 National Aviation Safety Plan, which identifies current and emerging safety risks and identifies actions to keep flying safe.

The plan also classifies severe turbulence as a major in-flight risk and promotes the use of enhanced turbulence forecasting and onboard turbulence detection systems





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Middle East Conflict Safety Civil Aviation Authority Of Singapore (CAAS) Middle East Conflict Aviation Safety Fuel-Related Emergencies Changi Airport Turbulence Ranway Incursions National Aviation Safety Plan (NASP) Enhanced Turbulence Forecasting Onboard Turbulence Detection Systems

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