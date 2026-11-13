Confederation of African Football reverses four year cycle decision and invites bids for three upcoming tournaments with strict submission deadlines approaching.

The Confederation of African Football has initiated a search for host nations for the 2028, 2031, and 2033 editions of the Africa Cup of Nations. This announcement follows a significant policy reversal by the continental governing body regarding the frequency of the prestigious tournament. CAF moved quickly to correct a previous administrative decision that had sparked considerable controversy among member associations and stakeholders.

Earlier in November, specifically last month, the organization confirmed it was undoing the unpopular decision made in December of the previous year. That December decision, reached by the executive committee, had proposed moving the tournament from a biennial event to a four year cycle. The swift reversal indicates a strong desire to return to the traditional scheduling format that has historically defined the competition.

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Bidding Process And Submission Deadlines

CAF has officially written to all 54 of its member associations to invite formal bids to host one of the three upcoming tournaments. The governing body has established a strict timeline for interested nations to demonstrate their capacity and willingness to stage these major sporting events. This structured approach aims to identify suitable hosts quickly while maintaining high standards for organizational excellence.

The deadline for associations to complete their declaration of intent is set for next Tuesday. Following this initial step, member associations must submit all comprehensive bid documentation by December 8. These documents are required to include essential government guarantees, ensuring that the host nations have the necessary financial and political support to deliver a successful tournament without administrative hurdles.

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Confirmed Hosts For The 2027 Edition

While the bidding process for future editions is underway, the immediate focus remains on the upcoming 2027 Cup of Nations finals. This specific edition is scheduled to be co-hosted by Kenya, Tanzania, and Uganda. The tournament is confirmed to run from June 19 to July 17, 2027, providing a concrete anchor for the continental calendar in the near term.

This joint hosting arrangement represents a significant collaborative effort among East African nations. The selection of Kenya, Tanzania, and Uganda highlights the growing capability of multiple nations to work together in delivering complex international sporting events. It also serves as a potential model for future bidding consortia that may wish to share the logistical burden and financial investment required.

Previous Bids For The 2028 Tournament

Before the recent policy reversal, CAF had already received three distinct bids to host the 2028 tournament. These early expressions of interest came from Ethiopia, Morocco, and a joint bid consortium comprising Botswana, Namibia, South Africa, and Zimbabwe. The existence of these bids demonstrates the high level of enthusiasm and competition among African nations to secure the prestigious event.

The interest from Ethiopia and the Southern African consortium underscores the widespread desire to host the Africa Cup of Nations. However, the change in scheduling has altered the landscape for these bidders. They must now decide whether to proceed with their existing applications for the 2028 slot or await the new bidding round for the 2028, 2031, and 2033 editions under the restored biennial schedule.

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The recent image of Senegal playing Morocco at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat on January 18, 2026, highlights the continued intensity of regional rivalries. Ibrahim Mbaye was seen in action against Nayef Aguerd, Jawad El Yamiq, and Achraf Hakimi during that match. These high level competitions continue to drive engagement even as administrative structures undergo change.

Senegal emerged as the victor in that specific final, defeating Morocco to claim the continental title. This result adds to the rich history of the tournament and showcases the competitive depth on the continent. The performance of teams like Senegal and Morocco sets a high bar for any future tournament hosted by the selected nations.

The reversal of the four year cycle is a decisive move by CAF to align with member association expectations. By returning to a biennial event, the organization hopes to maintain the momentum and relevance of the Africa Cup of Nations. The success of this strategy will depend on the quality of the hosts selected for the 2028, 2031, and 2033 editions.

The upcoming deadlines on next Tuesday and December 8 will be critical junctures for the bidding process. Member associations must demonstrate not only their passion for hosting but also their logistical and governmental readiness. The outcome of this process will shape the narrative of African football for the next decade.