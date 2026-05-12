In response to the unstable supply of certain raw materials due to the US-Israeli war on Iran, Calbee, Japan's top maker of snacks, has chosen a creative solution: switching to monochrome packaging for 14 of its products. The company relies on naphtha, an oil derivative, for printing ink, and this action indicates the ongoing impact of the global energy crisis on supply and costs. Japanese companies have been working hard to mitigate the effects of rising costs and input material shortages while maintaining consumer preferences for brightly colored packaging.

Japan's snacks giant, Calbee , temporarily switches to monochromatic packaging as it searches for a solution to the instability in the supply of its essential oil-derived ink input materials.

This follows the US-Israeli war on Iran, which has affected Japanese companies while the government works to assure supplies and businesses. The company will use only black and white ink on 14 of its products, including its Potato Chips, Kappa Ebisen snacks, and Frugra breakfast cereal. The move aims to maintain stable shipments during this critical period





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Energy Snacks Calbee Snacks Monochromatic Packaging Printing Ink Naphtha Middle East Strait Of Hormuz Iran Energy Crisis Risks Stockpiled Crude Oil

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