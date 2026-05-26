Caleb Shomo's wife 'heartbroken' after coming out as gay

Caleb Shomo's wife Fleur is said to have been left 'heartbroken' following the collapse of her marriage to the singer after the heavy metal musician publicly came out as gay.

Caleb Shomo publicly came out as gay, leaving his wife 'heartbroken'. A source says the actress, 41, is still trying to come to terms with the end of what she believed was her 'forever' relationship after her and 33-year-old Caleb's marriage collapsed after 13 years.

The Daily Mail made the claim despite Fleur continuing to publicly support Caleb after his emotional Instagram statement over the weekend, which saw the singer — who fronts Beartooth and previously performed with Attack Attack! — announce he is 'a proudly gay man' after years of privately struggling with his sexuality, addiction and self-loathing.

A source told the Mail: 'This had been building for a long time for Caleb, and it's been incredibly heartbreaking for Fleur, who truly believed she had found her soulmate. They went through so much together, and while it's been difficult, she's slowly coming to terms with everything.

' The insider added Caleb now 'feels a huge sense of relief finally being able to live as his authentic self'. They said: 'He stands by his decision and is ready to face the likely backlash, including that from trolls and others that are already making cruel jokes at his expense using his last name, and making it derogatory.

' Caleb has long channelled his inner battles into Beartooth's music, which frequently explores depression and mental health. Fleur addressed the split from Caleb in a lengthy Instagram post shared alongside a video of the pair dancing and laughing together, describing the past few months as 'disorienting' and emotionally devastating. She said: 'You never want anything more for your person than for them to just be ok.

You also ask yourself constantly if you're a bad person for wondering wtf this means for your world and the anger you also feel. Fleur added: 'You can love and support your person through the hardest time in their life, whilst also be completely demolished and lose yourself at the same time.

' Caleb and Fleur married in Kauai in 2013 after dating for around two years and had long presented a united front online, with Fleur frequently sharing tributes to Caleb on birthdays, anniversaries and during Beartooth tours. In previous posts, she referred to the singer as her 'forever' companion and once wrote: 'I want to be here long enough to gather dust with you.

' Another tribute celebrating his music read: 'Forever in awe of you, your ridiculous talent and your frikin' guts for putting another piece of you out there. ' Fans first noticed something had changed in the relationship when Fleur failed to post her annual anniversary tribute in April - something she had done every year since their wedding.

Instead, weeks later, she shared updates from the set of The Pitt, praising the cast and crew of the series after spending four months working on the production. She wrote: 'S2 of The Pitt came to a close this week and I just want to say how wonderful it was to be a small piece of this groundbreaking show.

'She added: 'Our relationship was wonderful and full of so much fun, adventure and love. Nobody will know anything about our marriage like we do. And no one can ever truly know what depths of love exist between two people unless they are those people.





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