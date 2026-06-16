California Governor Gavin Newsom accuses Justice Department of launching politically motivated investigation

California Governor Gavin Newsom has accused the Justice Department of launching a politically motivated investigation into him and his wife, saying the Trump administration was targeting him as he weighs a presidential bid.

California Governor Gavin Newsom accused the Justice Department of launching a politically motivated investigation into him and his wife, saying the Trump administration was targeting him as he weighs a presidential bid .

Newsom, a longtime political rival of the Republican president, said in a video posted on X that federal agents have knocked on the doors of his friends and former employees, and have asked for records. Newsom didn't provide specifics on the nature of the probe, but his office said the inquiry appears to have recently expanded into "increasingly personal matters involving the Governor's family and professional network".

The revelations were likely to escalate accusations from critics that the Trump administration is using the law enforcement agency as a weapon to go after the president's political opponents. A person familiar with the matter denied the existence of an investigation specifically targeting the governor, but said there are multiple federal probes into people around him, including one related to his wife's taxes.

Another probe is related to Newsom's former chief of staff, Dana Williamson, who was indicted on federal charges that she was involved in a scheme to steal campaign money from former federal Health Secretary Xavier Becerra. The Justice Department declined to comment Monday. Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche declined to answer questions about Newsom during a brief photo opportunity with Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, on Capitol Hill Monday afternoon.

They are the latest Justice Department investigations surrounding one of Trump's political foes. The Justice Department has also opened investigations into or brought prosecutions against former FBI Director James Comey, New York Attorney General Letitia James, former CIA director John Brennan and former Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, among other perceived political enemies of the president. Investigators have subpoenaed records, and agents have reached out to organisations and people connected to the governor and his wife, according to Newsom's office.

Newsom's office said it heard last week that federal agents had ramped up their efforts and were asking people tied to the governor and his wife about a range of issues, including their businesses, finances and personal matters. His office said it filed a public records request Monday seeking messages to or from Justice Department leaders mentioning Newsom or his wife during Trump's second term.

Jennifer Siebel Newsom, the governor's wife, said the investigation showed that Trump is unfit for office. The president has repeatedly gone after the Democrat-dominated state during his second term including by curbing a signature plan to reduce planet-warning emissions from cars, withholding aid for wildfire recovery and suing over state policies supporting transgender student-athletes.

Newsom also led a push to counteract a Trump-backed effort in Texas to redraw congressional districts to favour Republicans by championing a successful redistricting measure in California designed to win Democrats five additional House seats





asiaonecom / 🏆 10. in SG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Gavin Newsom Justice Department Donald Trump Presidential Bid Investigation

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Some people are making guns with 3D printers, a new law seeks to cancel their print jobsA first-of-its-kind law in New York could force 3D printers sold for homes and business to come equipped with technology blocking them from making guns.The new requirement, also under consideration in California, attempts to thwart the latest technique for producing untraceable 'ghost guns' that have turned up in crimes.

Read more »

Iran's World Cup experience is less joyful amid war with host US, team captain says before debutINGLEWOOD, California — Iran captain Mehdi Taremi says his team is having a challenging World Cup experience amid the multifold disruptions created by their nation's war with the US, the tournament's co-host.

Read more »

US B-52 Bomber Crashes in California, Killing All Eight On BoardA B-52 bomber crashed shortly after takeoff at a US Air Force base in Southern California's Mojave Desert, killing all eight people aboard.

Read more »