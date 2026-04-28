California Man Charged with Attempted Assassination of Trump at White House Correspondents' Dinner

Cole Tomas Allen, a 31-year-old from Torrance, California, faces federal charges after allegedly attempting to assassinate former President Donald Trump during the White House Correspondents' Association dinner. The incident, which involved gunfire and a security breach, was planned weeks in advance, with Allen reserving a room at the event's venue. Authorities are investigating his motives, which may include grievances against the Trump administration.

A California man, Cole Tomas Allen , was charged with the attempted assassination of former President Donald Trump after a chaotic shooting incident at the White House Correspondents' Association dinner in Washington, D.C.

The event, one of Washington's most prestigious gatherings, was abruptly disrupted when Allen allegedly attempted to breach security with firearms and knives. Federal authorities revealed that the attack had been meticulously planned for weeks, with Allen reserving a room at the Washington Hilton, the venue for the dinner, as early as April 6. He traveled from California to Washington by train, arriving the day before the event and checking into his pre-booked room.

The 31-year-old from Torrance, California, was apprehended after he reportedly tried to force his way past a security barricade near the ballroom, where hundreds of journalists and guests were gathered. An exchange of gunfire ensued between Allen and Secret Service agents, resulting in a non-fatal injury to one officer who was wearing a bulletproof vest. Allen was armed with a 12-gauge pump-action shotgun and a .38-caliber semi-automatic pistol, both legally acquired.

Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche condemned the violence, emphasizing that such acts have no place in democratic society and vowed a thorough investigation. The Justice Department charged Allen with additional firearms-related offenses, including discharging a weapon during a crime of violence. The shooting led to the cancellation of the dinner, marking the first time Trump had attended as president.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt described the incident as an attempt by a 'crazed anti-Trump individual' to assassinate the president and other administration officials. Authorities discovered an email sent by Allen to family and a former employer before the attack, in which he referred to himself as a 'Friendly Federal Assassin' and expressed grievances against the Trump administration. The email, included in the FBI affidavit, mixed apologies with justifications for his actions.

Allen invoked his right to remain silent after his arrest, and a magistrate judge ordered him to remain jailed pending further hearings. Social media and voter records indicate that Allen worked part-time for a college admissions counseling company and resided with his parents in Torrance, a suburb of Los Angeles. The investigation remains ongoing, with authorities working to determine the full extent of Allen's motives and any potential accomplices





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Assassination Attempt Donald Trump White House Correspondents' Dinner Cole Tomas Allen Federal Charges

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