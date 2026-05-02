Calm Questioning: Why Some Malaysians Are More Resistant to Scams

Police in Penang have observed that Malaysians of Indian ethnicity are less likely to fall victim to scams due to a tendency to ask more investigative questions, disrupting the scammers' tactics of speed and panic. This highlights the importance of a calm and questioning mindset in preventing fraud.

Malaysia is witnessing a fascinating trend in scam vulnerability, with police in Penang observing that Malaysia ns of Indian ethnicity are less likely to fall victim to scams compared to other ethnic groups.

This isn't due to any inherent immunity, but rather a behavioral pattern of asking more investigative questions when confronted with suspicious requests. Scammers, it appears, thrive on speed, confusion, and a lack of scrutiny. They rely on creating panic – fabricating scenarios like fake kidnappings, frozen bank accounts, or urgent pleas from friends – to pressure victims into immediate action.

However, when faced with calm, detailed questioning, their carefully constructed narratives begin to unravel. The Penang Commercial Crime Investigation Department’s deputy chief, DSP Pang Meng Tuck, revealed that arrested scammers themselves have admitted to abandoning their attempts when confronted with victims who insist on asking 'who, what, when, where, and why.

' This investigative approach forces scammers to improvise, and the more they elaborate, the more inconsistencies emerge, ultimately leading to the collapse of their deception. Police data confirms that while Indians are targeted at similar rates to other ethnicities, their success rate in resisting scams is notably higher. This shift in focus for scammers – from simply targeting individuals to seeking those who react emotionally rather than analytically – highlights the power of a measured response.

The core tactic of scams is to bypass critical thinking and induce hasty decisions; questioning disrupts this process entirely. It’s a testament to the effectiveness of pausing, verifying, and refusing to be rushed. This observation doesn’t imply that Indian Malaysians are immune to scams. All ethnic groups remain vulnerable as scam tactics constantly evolve.

Staying vigilant and informed is crucial for everyone. Beyond ethnicity, the key takeaway is the importance of mindset. The strongest defense against scams isn’t sophisticated technology or expert knowledge, but a calm and questioning approach. Treating every urgent request as unproven until thoroughly investigated, verifying information through official channels, and taking a moment to breathe before acting are all powerful preventative measures.

Furthermore, police data reveals a gender disparity in romance parcel scams, with women being significantly more affected than men (57 female victims versus 17 male victims in Penang in 2024), potentially due to underreporting by men experiencing embarrassment. The authorities continue to emphasize the importance of verifying unknown calls, protecting personal and banking details, and reporting any suspicious activity. Ultimately, denying scammers the speed they need to operate shifts the advantage to the potential victim





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